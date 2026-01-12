Lakers Urged To Target Jaren Jackson Jr. Using An Austin Reaves Trade Package Amid Ja Morant Fiasco

With the February 5th trade deadline approaching, the Lakers are among the several teams expected to make moves. Due to the looming issues with Ja Morant and his apparent friction with the front office, the Grizzlies are one of the teams expected to be in the market as a selling team, on the verge of initiating a full rebuild.

According to the renowned sports agent Rich Paul, the Lakers should capitalize on this situation and make a move for Jaren Jackson Jr. in a trade package around Austin Reaves.

“If I were the Lakers, I would be targeting the Memphis Grizzlies as a trade partner for Jaren Jackson… If you’re building around Luka, you need that anchor. Jaren doesn’t want to be a part of a rebuild,” said Paul firmly on a recent episode of his podcast ‘Game Over’ with Max Kellerman.

“If you’re able to trade out expirings and trade the last first (round pick) you got, or you can withhold and give up less, but this comes with a more unemotional attachment because Austin is beloved.”

“There’s a world where you can do what’s best for your team, and what’s best for Austin. Austin deserves to get paid… Memphis would definitely pay Austin. He would become their leading scorer and PG.”

Recent reports suggested that the Lakers are planning to focus on Austin Reaves as a long-term partner for Luka Doncic instead of Deandre Ayton, so I’m not too sure if the Lakers would be up to make this trade.

However, it depends on which scenario the Grizzlies front office agrees to: either trading for Austin Reaves or expiring contracts with their 2031 first-round pick. In my opinion, the 2031 first-round pick is not as valuable as Reaves is currently.

Moreover, reports have suggested that the Lakers’ front office is unwilling to trade the 2032 first-round pick in a trade to avoid locking into the 2031 first-round pick they currently have and the 2033 pick they will get next summer.

Therefore, it is more likely that the Grizzlies will get the guard instead of the draft asset if the trade were to go through.

Reaves’ form early on this season suggests he could be the franchise player who gives opponents 30 points per game on a nightly basis. He is currently averaging 26.6 points, 6.3 assists, and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 36.5% from behind the arc after a few low-efficiency games recently.

Hence, the Grizzlies will likely look to give him the reins if they trade Morant and, resultantly trade Jaren Jackson Jr. as well. This would put the Grizzlies into a full rebuild.

They have promising young players in the frontcourt like Zach Edey and GG Jackson, and backcourt roster depth includes young talent like Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells to initiate this rebuild.

Depending upon who the Grizzlies acquire in the hypothetical but imminent trade for Ja Morant, this could be a decent young core to start rebuilding around Reaves. Meanwhile, the Lakers will get a solid defensive anchor to cover up for Doncic’s shortcomings on defense.

But it also comes down to whether Reaves wants to leave the Lakers as well. He has repeatedly said that he plans to play for the Lakers in the long term and even retire there if possible. But we all agree that Reaves, who is on the verge of becoming a free agent, deserves a much bigger salary than what the Lakers can offer him right now.

Early on in the season, rumors suggested that Reaves believes he deserves a contract earning at least $30 million annually. While the Grizzlies would easily offer him that money, it all now comes down to whether he picks the money or the franchise.

He is currently in the final season of a four-year, $56 million extension that he signed in 2023, which includes a player option for 2026-27.

Last summer, the Lakers offered him a four-year, $89 million extension, which he rejected. He is now eligible for a five-year, $241 million extension with the Lakers. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Austin Reaves in the near future.

JJ Redick Speaks On Austin Reaves’ Return From Injury

Austin Reaves is currently sidelined with a left calf strain and hasn’t played in the last seven games for the Lakers. However, he remains active on the sidelines and impressed head coach JJ Redick with his contributions even when he wasn’t playing.

“He’s been great. He’s been great,” Redick said of Reaves after the Lakers’ most recent practice.

“High level. He didn’t travel with us, so today was the first time I’ve seen him in a few days. During this stretch, and it kind of started with the first calf injury, we spent some time together before the game in my office in our locker room.”

“It could be talking about golf, it could be talking about his recovery. A few times he’s come in there and gone over all the ATOs with me and [other coaches] and made some potential suggestions and tweaks.”

“As much as he tries to do the ‘I’m a simple Southern kid who only likes golf,’ he’s a basketball nut job.”

Reaves is progressing closer to his return for the Lakers, who are set to go up against the Kings tonight. Do you think he should stay with a bigger franchise like the Lakers as a role player under Luka Doncic?

Or should he force a move to a team like the Grizzlies so that he can be the primary scoring option and earn the money he deserves? Let us know what you think in the comments section.