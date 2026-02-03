Kawhi Leonard And Clippers React To James Harden Trade Report

Kawhi Leonard could be about to lose yet another co-star in James Harden.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2)and Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) sit on the bench in the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Clippers suffered a 128-113 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at the Intuit Dome on Monday, but that wasn’t the only bit of bad news to come out from the night. Reports emerged during this game that James Harden and the Clippers are exploring a trade, and that would unsurprisingly prove to be the biggest talking point after the game.

Harden’s co-star, Kawhi Leonard, was asked postgame whether he was surprised by the trade report or if he had seen it coming, and it was the former.

“Yeah, of course, that’s a surprise, I was playing,” Leonard said. “… I have no comment on it. I respect his decision, or whoever decision it is, and that’s it. He’s still going to be my boy. I trust the front office.”

Harden had missed this loss to the 76ers and Sunday’s win over the Phoenix Suns due to personal reasons. The 36-year-old might well have played his last game for the Clippers.

The Clippers, of course, had acquired Harden from the 76ers in 2023, and he has impressed in his time in Los Angeles. The 11-time All-Star made the All-NBA Third Team in 2025, and is averaging 25.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game in 2025-26.

Harden had played his part in the Clippers’ bouncing back from a woeful start to the season. They were 6-21 at one point and are now 23-26. They were climbing up the standings, and you wonder how much of a negative impact these developments have on the rest of the team.

As for a potential landing spot for Harden, it has been reported that the Clippers have engaged in discussions with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Darius Garland would potentially be the player heading to Los Angeles, and this would be quite the shake-up.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue was asked postgame about a trade with the Cavaliers, and he made it clear he wouldn’t comment on rumors. Lue was willing to speak on just how important Harden has been for his team.

“He means a lot,” Lue said. “He means a lot to our team, and we’ve seen him the last three years.”

Lue was also asked if he wanted Harden on the team beyond the trade deadline, and had a straightforward response.

“Who wouldn’t want to have James Harden?” Lue stated.

The last thing you’d want as a head coach is to lose a player like Harden after turning things around the way the Clippers have. A trade might just undo all that good work.

Much like Leonard, Clippers forward John Collins stated postgame that he was shocked by the report. Collins acknowledged it would be a big disappointment to see Harden go, considering the position the Clippers now find themselves in.

“Hell yeah,” Collins said. “… A shock for me and for the team. And what we’ve been able to do. Our season turned around. So, definitely something different. Out of left field.”

This might just be the most unexpected trade report in recent history, as we hadn’t heard anything about Harden, who has a $42.3 million player option for 2025-26, not being happy about the situation he is in. All seemed well in Clipper Land, but that clearly wasn’t the case.

There isn’t a whole lot of time left to get a deal done, though, as Feb. 5 is the trade deadline. It will be interesting to see how this situation pans out. If Harden does get moved, he’d be the second star to leave the Clippers in under two years after Paul George departed in free agency in 2024.

TAGGED:
Gautam Varier
