Iman Shumpert: “I Love Money Because It Makes People Shut The F**k Up”

Iman Shumpert never had a reputation for filtering his thoughts. That direct style showed up again during a conversation on Club Shay Shay, where the former NBA guard delivered a blunt explanation for why money matters so much to him.

He said it plainly.

“My favorite thing that money do is make somebody shut the f**k up. I never knew money could do that. In a lot of ways. Not on some like you talking, and I throw some money, and it’s like I won’t say anything ever again.”

“I had this friend that was complaining about some s**t he had going on. But I was in the middle of watching something. So it became an annoyance that you telling your story about whatever this is and how you needed this money, and it was supposed to come through.”

“Well, I sent him that money, and he shut the f**k up just like I wanted. And we finished watching the show that we was watching because it really was a problem that arose. But with me, people always say money ain’t everything. You hear that growing up because they trying to humble you. Money ain’t everything.”

“But then in all situations in your life, all of it take money. Can’t live in your house without money. Can’t eat. Can’t take care of nobody. So you damn sure can’t be a man. You’re a boy at this point. You ain’t got no money.”

“Transportation. Education is all money. So it’s like when they say money ain’t everything, I just be looking like, I think that’s what I learned about money. It’ll tell them to shut the f**k up. And it really is everything.”

Shumpert spent ten seasons in the NBA building that stability. Over his career, he earned more than $48 million playing for the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, and Houston Rockets. His most memorable moment came in 2016 when he helped Cleveland capture the franchise’s first championship alongside LeBron James.

Today, his estimated net worth sits around $16 million. That number reflects both his earnings and the complicated financial changes that followed his playing career. His divorce from Teyana Taylor became one of the most public personal chapters of his life.

The settlement carried a high cost. Taylor retained luxury properties worth more than $10 million along with several high-end vehicles and business control, while Shumpert was ordered to pay $8,000 each month in child support and cover private school tuition for their daughters.

Those outcomes reshaped his financial picture. Yet Shumpert never framed money purely as a symbol of wealth. His comments on the podcast revealed something more practical. For him, money represents control over situations that otherwise spiral into stress, conflict, or dependence on others.