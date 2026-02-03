Cavaliers Land James Harden In Blockbuster Trade With Clippers

The Clippers and Cavaliers completed a surprising trade involving James Harden that could reshape both teams’ futures.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Nov 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) looks on during an NBA Cup game between the Mavericks and the Clippers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) looks on during an NBA Cup game between the Mavericks and the Clippers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The biggest trade of the NBA season just happened, and it featured some familiar names. The latest intel comes from Cleveland, where the Cavaliers have made a major change at the point guard position. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Cavs have agreed on a trade to acquire James Harden from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Darius Garland.

Trade Details

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: James Harden

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Darius Garland, second-round pick

The deal comes at a time when the Clippers have been rolling. As winners of seven of their last 10 games, the team has been playing some of its best basketball in months, and managed to climb up to the ninth seed in the West after a horrific start to the season. Harden was a major part of that, serving as the primary ball-handler and secondary scorer with averages of 25.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 41.9% shooting and 34.7% shooting from three.

We may never know the full story of Harden’s exit from the Clippers, but he doesn’t have the patience for losing situations at 36 years old. At this stage of his career, James wants to succeed without the drama, and he no longer believes that’s possible on a Clippers team that faces a massive uphill climb. On the Cavaliers, Harden has a much better chance to win alongside teammates like Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

Meanwhile, the Clippers take a gamble on Garland, who has struggled to stay healthy. He has been limited to just 26 games this season with a nagging toe problem, and that’s on top of his previous leg injuries. At 26 years old, the fact that the Cavs had to attach a second-round pick in the deal goes to show just how far his value has dropped over the years.

In the 2025-26 campaign, he’s putting up a respectable 18.0 points, 6.9 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 45.1% shooting and 36.0% shooting from three. On paper, he’s a model two-way guard, but his skills have not translated well in Cleveland. Inconsistency, shooting struggles, and poor decision-making have made for a questionable fit on a Cavaliers team that is desperate to make a run.

Going forward, we shouldn’t expect any more major moves from the Cavaliers, who are still very much in win-now mode. The same cannot be said for the Clippers, however, who must now make some major decisions over the next few days. With Harden gone and replaced with a younger, less assured option, it raises some questions about the direction of their team and any potential trade plans for the rest of the roster.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Apr 8, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors: Why Timberwolves Are The Dark Horses In A Blockbuster Trade Race
Next Article Dec 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) controls the ball against the Detroit Pistons during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images Grade The Trade: James Harden Completes Shock Move To Cavaliers For Darius Garland
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like