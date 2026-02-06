Kawhi Leonard And Clippers Will Discuss His Future This Summer: Top 4 Trade Destinations For Veteran Star

With another two years and $100.3 million on his deal, Kawhi Leonard is approaching a turning point in his NBA career. While he’s still under contract through the 2026-2027 campaign, it’s possible he could play out that final season in a different jersey than the one he’s been wearing for the past six seasons.

In an update on Friday, league insider Chris Haynes dropped the bombshell that Kawhi and the Clippers are set to meet this summer and discuss their future together. This news comes in the aftermath of the James Harden trade, which saw the longtime veteran and former MVP get sent to Cleveland in a swap for Darius Garland. They also traded Ivica Zubac to the Pacers in a move that the center called one of the “toughest moments” of his life.

With the deadline come and gone, it’s too late for the Clippers to make any further moves, but it’s easy to see which way things are headed. At 34 years old, Kawhi is the last remnant left of the previous Clippers era, and he doesn’t exactly fit with their suddenly younger timeline. After so many underachieving seasons, a scandal behind the scenes, and the departure of several veteran teammates, Leonard’s presence is no longer a given for the Clippers.

That’s why things will be so interesting this summer. Despite his age, contract, and shaky attendance record, he can help a number of teams get closer to their goals. While it’s impossible to be certain who might get involved in a Kawhi sweepstakes, four teams in particular stand out as the ones with the most to gain.

Phoenix Suns

The Suns have already tried and failed the “superteam” strategy, but this current cast isn’t getting it done, either. With Devin Booker, they already have their franchise face and identity, but he could use a new sidekick in the face of Durant’s departure. While Leonard’s availability may not be reliable, even a limited presence will help elevate this team to another level in the West.

Since the Clippers will be looking for picks and young players back, the Suns could start negotiations with a package centered around Jalen Green and Grayson Allen. Besides draft picks, they could dangle Dillon Brooks as a sweetener in the deal. It might still not be enough for Kawhi, but it’s something the Suns would have to consider if they’re serious about building a contender around Devin Booker.

Miami Heat

From Damian Lillard to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Pat Riley has struck out on several big-name players over the past few years. As a result, the Heat have been stuck in NBA purgatory, not good enough or bad enough to change their position in any meaningful way. Even if it’s for a few years, the addition of Kawhi Leonard would open up a whole world of opportunities for Miami. His championship experience and elite two-way game would make him a perfect fit in Erik Spoelstra’s system.

With Bam Adebayo alone, the Heat can only get so far in the NBA. But if Bam is paired with one of the league’s best wing defenders, that puts them in a whole new tier. The logistics of a trade would be complicated, but a package of Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic, and Davion Mitchell (along with picks) might be enough to get the job done. It’s a steep price for a 34-year-old with this much baggage, but the Heat are long overdue for a big splash.

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo has yet to be traded, and the Bucks could opt to convince him to stay. While their options are limited this summer, the Bucks could risk it all by giving up Myles Turner and Kyle Kuzma, along with picks, for Leonard. Milwaukee would have to find a new center, but it might be worth it to give Giannis the best teammate he’s ever had. In 37 games this season, Kawhi is averaging 27.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.0 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 49.7% shooting and 39.0% shooting from three for Los Angeles.

Alongside Giannis, he’d have opportunities he’s never had before. The Greek Freak would be a worthy co-star, capable of bringing out the best in Leonard both on and off the court. The only problem for the Bucks would be earning Kawhi’s loyalty. The two-time champion likely has no desire to live in Milwaukee, and he would end up being a rental if the Bucks are unable to secure his future. Still, he could be the solution for a Bucks team that’s looking for any way to keep their star happy.

Golden State Warriors

The Jimmy Butler injury was devastating for Golden State, and it has put them back on the market for another star. With Stephen Curry still playing elite basketball, they need to find him a partner, and they may not have to look far. With a Warriors deal, Leonard could stay in California (where he’s most comfortable) while being in a position to compete for a title in a big city. It’s the dream scenario for any veteran star.

For the Warriors, his presence on the wing would be a perfect fit in the rotation, and his defensive prowess would be a great compliment to Stephen Curry’s game. Of course, with Kuminga gone, the team’s most tradable asset is no longer on the table, but they could still make a compelling offer between guys like Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski. They’d likely have to give up Kristaps Porzingis as well, but it’s a worthy price to pay for a star of Kawhi Leonard’s caliber.