Trade Grades: Mavericks Send Anthony Davis To Wizards For Massive Package

The deal is finalized, and 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis is leaving the Dallas Mavericks in a trade to join the Washington Wizards, who are steadily building a competitive team in the Eastern Conference, at least on paper. Davis was the biggest trade return for the Mavericks in the groundbreaking Luka Doncic trade last season, and over 29 appearances with the team, he has averaged 20.2 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 3.3 APG, and 1.8 BPG on 49.2% FG.

The Mavericks made it no secret that they are going into a full rebuild around current Rookie of the Year frontrunner Cooper Flagg following the Doncic trade, and they had to put together a massive package to get the Davis deal done.

Full Trade Details

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III, 2 first-round picks, 3 second-round picks

Washington Wizards Receive: Anthony Davis, Jaden Hardy, D’Angelo Russell, Dante Exum

The Mavericks have now received three first-round picks since dealing Doncic, drafted Cooper Flagg, and also have an exciting player in AJ Johnson in the mix. Does this slightly appease disgruntled Mavs fans who saw their Finals roster dismantled by strange decisions? Maybe.

But one thing is for sure: the Mavericks are proceeding in the way they should at the current moment, while the Wizards are simply done tanking and want to start winning in an open Eastern Conference. Let’s go through the trade grades.

Dallas Mavericks: A

Moving Anthony Davis is never easy from a talent standpoint, but Dallas recognized the bigger picture. They flip an aging, injury-prone superstar into multiple rotation players, a young 21-year-old prospect in AJ Johnson, and, most importantly, two first-round picks plus three seconds. That’s real flexibility for a team trying to rebuild after dismantling the Doncic era.

Khris Middleton gives them a plug-and-play veteran who can still shoot, defend wings, and operate as a secondary creator. He’s not peak AD, but his game fits cleanly before hitting free agency this summer. Malaki Branham adds a scoring guard with upside, while Bagley is a low-risk frontcourt flyer who can soak up some minutes. All three players have expiring contracts, and that is where their values lie.

The biggest win is optionality. Dallas now has expiringcontracts, a young player, and draft capital, the holy trinity of trade flexibility. Whether they package assets for another star later or let the roster grow organically, this deal prevents them from being trapped by one player’s health timeline. Easy A grade.

Washington Wizards: B

Washington is clearly done with half-measures. Pairing Anthony Davis with Trae Young signals a full commitment to building a playoff-caliber core right now. From a talent perspective, AD instantly becomes their defensive backbone and interior scoring anchor. He covers for Trae’s defensive weaknesses and gives the Wizards a legitimate top-10-caliber player when healthy.

But that “when healthy” part is why this isn’t an A. The Wizards gave up a massive package, multiple young players, and significant draft capital for a player who has struggled to stay on the court consistently in recent years. Davis has only played 29 games since last February, and at nearly 33, he isn’t going to get healthier.

Still, there’s a logic here. Elite two-way bigs are incredibly hard to acquire, and Washington likely felt that waiting for the perfect timeline would mean waiting forever. If Davis stays relatively healthy and meshes with Trae, the Wizards suddenly have star power that can attract more talent and push them into the Eastern Conference playoff picture fast.

The East has never been more open, and perhaps that’s why this deal was done. However, we aren’t particularly thrilled with how the Wizards gave up two first-round picks and a young player for a 33-year-old, so a B is fair.

Anthony Davis: B

From a basketball standpoint, this is both exciting and risky for Davis. He steps into a situation where he’s unquestionably the defensive identity of the team. Washington will lean on him to anchor the paint, clean the glass, and erase mistakes, which he can do in his sleep when healthy.

Offensively, playing with Trae Young could unlock easier scoring opportunities. Young’s deep shooting range and pick-and-roll craft should create a ton of lob chances, pocket passes, and single-coverage touches for Davis. In theory, this is one of the better guard pairings he’s had in terms of pure playmaking fit.

The concern is team context. The Wizards aren’t as stable or proven as some of Davis’ previous teams, and the pressure to justify the trade package will be heavy. If the wins don’t come quickly, the spotlight could get uncomfortable. It’s a good opportunity, but not a guaranteed smooth ride.

Mavericks Fans: B+

Yes, Mavs fans are still salty over losing a top-five player in the world last season. But at least they are seeing some benefits with how Cooper Flagg is playing and getting some return for an injury-prone Davis, who never had a future in Dallas to begin with. Fans also get something underrated: hope with flexibility.

Instead of being locked into a “hope AD stays healthy” situation that Lakers fans suffered with for years, the Mavericks now have multiple paths forward. They can develop young guys, make future trades, or pivot directions depending on how the season unfolds. That’s a healthier long-term outlook than riding a minuscule championship window.

Plus, new faces bring new energy. The intrigue around AJ Johnson gives fans multiple storylines to invest in. It showcases that the reset is here, and Mavs fans are seeing some positives after a full season and a half of negatives that don’t revolve around Cooper Flagg.

Trae Young: A+

This is exactly the kind of follow-up move Trae Young had to be hoping for. After arriving in Washington, the big question was whether the franchise would truly commit to building a winner around him, and trading for Anthony Davis answers that loudly.

It sends a clear message that the Wizards aren’t just collecting talent, they’re trying to compete in the East right now. From a basketball standpoint, Davis is arguably the perfect frontcourt partner for Trae.

Young’s deep shooting and elite pick-and-roll playmaking create constant pressure on defenses, and AD thrives as a rim-runner, lob threat, and interior finisher. When an All-NBA big is diving to the rim, and that could unlock some of Young’s most efficient offensive seasons yet.

There’s also the psychological side. Star players want to feel like their organization matches their ambition, and this move does exactly that. Instead of wondering about timelines or rebuilds, Trae now has a co-star who gives the Wizards real playoff upside. On paper, the Young-Davis duo has the tools to be one of the most dangerous combinations, but we feel like we have heard this story before.

Nico Harrison: A

Is Nico fully forgiven? Most fans will say absolutely not. But it’s a step in the right direction. Yes, he was fired earlier this season in what seemed like a “fall guy” scenario, but Nico’s reputation just got a boost today. Losing Luka for Cooper Flagg, three first-round picks, three second-round picks, Cam Christie, and AJ Johnson is still not a fair deal, but it looks far better now than it did last season.

Nico was confident that we would “wait and see”, and while there is still a ton of work to do, at least the fallen executive can redeem some positives in what seemed like a nightmare situation.