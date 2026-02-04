Knicks vs. Nuggets Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Knicks host the Nuggets at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at 7:00 PM ET.

The Knicks come in at 32-18 (2nd in the East), the Nuggets are 33-18 (3rd in the West).

The Knicks just steamrolled the Wizards 132-101 on Tuesday for their seventh straight win, while the Nuggets are coming off a 124-121 loss to the Pistons in a game where they spent the whole night trying to dig out of an early hole.

For the Knicks, it starts with Jalen Brunson (27.1 points, 6.0 assists, 38.0% from three) running the whole show and Karl-Anthony Towns (19.8 points, 11.9 rebounds) giving them a real rebounding floor and spacing gravity.

For the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic is doing Nikola Jokic things again (29.1 points, 12.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 71.3% TS) back from injury, and Jamal Murray’s having a legit peak season (25.6 points, 7.5 assists, 44.1% from three).

This one matters because it’s a real “style vs. style” test: elite creation and shooting from the Nuggets, versus a Knicks team that’s been steady, physical, and built to win the possession game.

Injury Report

Knicks

Miles McBride: Out (left ankle; injury management)

Pacome Dadiet: Questionable (G League – On Assignment)

Mohamed Diawara: Questionable (left ankle sprain)

Josh Hart: Questionable (left ankle sprain)

Nuggets

Aaron Gordon: Out (right hamstring strain)

Cameron Johnson: Out (right knee bone bruise)

Tamar Bates: Out (left foot surgery)

Christian Braun: Probable (left ankle sprain)

Why The Knicks Have The Advantage

The cleanest edge is defense plus shot volume. The Knicks are allowing just 111.8 opponent points per game, and that baseline matters against a Nuggets team whose offense can turn into “tough shot after tough shot” if you take away easy paint touches and run shooters off the line.

They also play fast enough to pressure your transition matchups without turning the game into chaos. Their pace is 98.0, they score 117.9 per game, and they hit 38.0% from three on big volume (39.6 attempts). That’s the exact profile that punishes a defense like the Nuggets, who sit 25th in defensive rating (118.0).

And the injury context matters here. With Aaron Gordon out, the Nuggets lose a huge chunk of their wing defense and their “plug the leaks” glue. That’s the kind of absence that shows up in small details: late switches, missed tags, and extra corner threes.

Why The Nuggets Have The Advantage

The Nuggets’ argument is simple: they have the best offensive ecosystem on the floor and they’re scorching from deep. They’re 1st in offensive rating (122.1) and 1st in 3P% (39.8%). When Jokic is orchestrating, they don’t just get shots; they get the shots they actually want.

They also don’t beat themselves. They’re only at 12.6 turnovers per game, so you’re not getting the free points that teams usually need to survive a Jokic game.

If this becomes a late-game execution game, the Nuggets can absolutely steal it. Murray’s at 25.6 and 7.5 with 44.1% from three, and that two-man game with Jokic is still the toughest “pick your poison” situation in the league.

X-Factors

For the Knicks, Mikal Bridges is the swing connector. He’s at 15.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and he’s shooting 39.4% from three. If he’s comfortable firing off movement and hitting early, it forces the Nuggets to guard the whole floor instead of loading up on Brunson.

OG Anunoby is the defensive lever. He’s at 16.5 points and 1.8 steals per game, and he’s the guy who can take the hardest wing assignment while still giving you real two-way production. If Anunoby can make Murray work without fouling and still stay efficient as a spot-up threat, the Knicks’ margin widens fast.

And if Josh Hart plays through the ankle, he’s the “possession killer.” He’s putting up 12.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists while shooting 40.5% from three. If he’s active on the glass and turning rebounds into instant pressure, that’s how the Knicks steal 6 to 10 extra shots.

For the Nuggets, Peyton Watson is the chaos variable. He’s at 15.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, with 1.2 blocks, and he’s hitting 42.5% from three. If he’s a real spacer while also being the best weak-side rim helper on the floor, the Nuggets can cover for some of the missing frontcourt defense.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is the volatility shooter. He’s at 13.8 points per game and 40.2% from three on 7.0 attempts. If he catches one of those “three threes in four minutes” heaters, it changes the geometry and forces the Knicks into uncomfortable help decisions.

Christian Braun matters too if he plays close to normal. Even in a limited sample, this season he’s at 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and the Nuggets need his point-of-attack defense badly with Gordon out.

Prediction

I’m taking the Knicks. The Nuggets’ offense is terrifying, but the defensive gap is real, and the perimeter depth gives them more ways to survive the minutes when it’s not a pure superstar duel.

Prediction: Knicks 118, Nuggets 113