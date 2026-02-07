Rudy Gobert Harshly Calls Out Timberwolves Players After Loss To Pelicans: “No Accountability”

The Minnesota Timberwolves blew an 18-point second-half lead to lose 119-115 to the New Orleans Pelicans at Target Center on Friday. The Timberwolves have been on the losing end against some of the weaker teams in the NBA one too many times this season, and star big man Rudy Gobert called out his teammates in his postgame media session.

“We played the right way first half, for the most part,” Gobert said. “We play hard and we up 18 and come out to the third and we jog back. We don’t contest shots. I mean, there [is] just no effort, and we’ve seen that many, many times this year, the last few years since I’ve been here. And we always know it’s coming, and when it comes, there’s no sense of urgency, no accountability.

“So I think at some point if the players don’t have accountability, someone else got to have accountability for the players,” Gobert continued. “I’m on straight effort, I’m just talking straight effort. I’m not even getting to the basketball side of things. Mistakes are part of the game, but the effort to me for a team that wants to play for a championship, it’s unacceptable.”

The Pelicans came into this game with a 13-40 record. The Timberwolves should have put their foot on their throats when they were leading in the second half, but got lax. They have now dropped to 32-21 on the season and are sixth in the West.

The Timberwolves’ last five defeats have come at the hands of the Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls, and Utah Jazz. The Warriors are the only team in that group that’s currently in the top 10 in the standings in either conference, and they were without Jimmy Butler that night.

Gobert was asked about the effort being there when the Timberwolves go up against the big teams, but then disappearing against the weaker ones. The three-time All-Star thinks that is down to them not taking these games seriously.

“These games matter,” Gobert stated. “These games impact the way we’re going to finish the season, who we’re going to face, if we’re going to make the playoffs. This is who we are as a team. We have to start understanding that. Our offense, of course, it matters, but the barometer for our success is on defense and our effort. And when we have that, we win almost every night.

“I mean, it’s insane how when we just do that we win every night,” Gobert added. “And so it’s crazy that we’re not able to just focus on that, and obviously, when we focus on that, the offense comes easy. I mean, offense to me is just sharing the ball, which we don’t do very well, but I accept that. But the defense is a straight effort, and it’s got to be everybody. No one should get a pass for not playing defense, because guys are too talented nowadays.”

The Pelicans went 43-80 (53.8%) from the field and 15-34 (44.1%) from beyond the arc here. One could point to the likes of Trey Murphy III hitting some ridiculous shots, but that’s what happens when you allow players to find their rhythm.

Gobert, who had 12 points (5-12 FG), 16 rebounds, two assists, three steals, and two blocks against the Pelicans, believes the coaching staff has to hold players accountable as they’re not doing that themselves.

“It starts with ourselves, but it seems like we don’t have that,” Gobert said. “So I think at some point, from the coaches, yeah. From the coaches I think. It’s not an easy position for a coach to take guys out of the game. It’s not something that you want to do, but I think if the players don’t show any efforts, at some point, no matter how talented we are as a team, if you don’t have that, we just can’t be a winning team.

“It starts with me,” Gobert continued. “If I’m not showing effort, take me out the game. And everybody else gotta follow. Our best players, our leaders, if you don’t show any effort, don’t matter if you score 50, we’re just not gonna win. So at some point, we’re not mature enough to have that accountability ourselves. That might be the solution. And I guarantee you that when we come back on the court, we’d show effort.”

You struggle to recount the last time a player called out the team in this manner. The fact that Gobert felt the need to say all this out loud is quite interesting.

Will this prove to be the kick up the backside that this Timberwolves team desperately needed? Well, we’ll wait to see if there is any kind of reaction when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers next at the Target Center on Sunday at 3 PM ET.