NBA Executives Feel LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Likely Be On Different Teams Next Season

As the NBA’s regular season has come to an end, three key superstars’ futures have come into question. LeBron James is on an expiring contract and could become a free agent in the summer. Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo will both be on expiring contracts next season.

NBA insider Marc Stein recently released a report on Substack where he details that NBA executives have increasingly begun to work under the assumption that all three of these superstars will not stay with the same team next season.

“There is a growing anticipation in numerous front offices, league sources say, that two or even all three of the above marquee names could land with new teams next season,” wrote Stein while talking about these three superstars in his report.

LeBron James, at age 41, is mulling over retirement while fighting for a championship. At such a sensitive point in his career, the Lakers have decided to give him the leeway he needs to decide his future, but they reportedly expect him to take a reasonable pay cut to stay with the team next season. Apparently, no team around the league wants to pay a 41-year-old player $50 million.

This has divided the NBA world over what James would decide to do about his future. The most commonly discussed possibilities are whether he should extend with the Lakers for a retirement tour, leave and join another team if he doesn’t win a championship, or should he go back to the Cavaliers to finish his career where he started for a full-circle moment.

Hence, it is a reasonable assumption that James might not be on the Lakers next season, as two out of these three possibilities have him leaving Los Angeles.

As for Giannis Antetokounmpo, he’s been in a public feud with his franchise over his playing status and has reportedly been frustrated with the Bucks’ culture and lack of key pieces in the roster. With the Bucks parting ways with Doc Rivers, it could indicate that the front office is looking to start fresh with a rebuild.

Therefore, it is also a safe assumption to say that Giannis Antetokounmpo will probably not stay with the Bucks next season, since if he doesn’t extend next year, they will trade him.

Admitting he was upset with the Bucks’ owner for making such a comment, the Greek star has also clarified that the Bucks have not offered him an extension yet, and he will be eligible for one after October 1. But considering that Antetokounmpo will be on an expiring contract, he will have a lot more leverage in the negotiations this time.

The only name I doubt on this list is Kawhi Leonard. Understanding the controversy that Leonard faced at the beginning of the season, the Clippers reaffirmed their faith in the 34-year-old star by not trading him when they claimed they were looking to go younger.

Moreover, he retrieved their season from shambles to making the play-in tournament when no one expected them to.

Therefore, considering that experts are not anticipating any action against Leonard and the Clippers from the league in the Aspiration controversy, and Leonard’s intent to retire in Los Angeles with a legacy for his hometown, I highly doubt their front office will let Leonard join another team, even if he doesn’t necessarily fit their timeline of going younger.

However, it is also possible that the Clippers’ front office thought now is not the right time to trade Leonard, as they might seem guilty in the investigation, and Leonard’s value had fallen league-wide due to the controversy and the potential aftermath. And now that Leonard has proven his value yet again, teams might give more to trade for him.

Hence, it is more likely than not that all three of these players end up on different teams next season. But the results of this postseason run could change everything for Leonard and James, at least. So let’s not jump to conclusions too early.