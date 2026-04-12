Giannis Antetokounmpo Speaks On Doc Rivers Parting Ways With The Bucks: “A Shock To Me”

The Bucks have reportedly parted ways with Doc Rivers just moments after the final game of the regular season, where they lost 106-126 to the 76ers. News anchor Jeff Skversky ran into the Bucks’ superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in the corridor after the game and spoke to him about the news of Rivers and the franchise parting ways.

“I haven’t heard it yet. It is a shock to me. But hey, he had 25 years as a coach, an incredible coach. Almost 15 years as a player, so he’s been in the NBA for 30-40 years. He’s definitely an NBA legend and, as you guys know, a Hall of Famer.”

“It was great working with him, but I haven’t heard something like that. And I gotta go call him and see if this is true,” Giannis further added on Rivers before the anchor followed up with a question on the Bucks’ performance this season.

“Yeah, it is definitely not a shame, I won’t say shame, I’m not ashamed of anything. But definitely this is bad man, not how we wanted our season to be,” Giannis concluded. Giannis Antetokounmpo was seen laughing with Rivers as they walked off from courtside just shortly before they probably got the news.

Doc Rivers is departing as Bucks coach.

According to @ShamsCharania Was his last NBA game in Philly? pic.twitter.com/WE5pZH1tFx — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 13, 2026

Rivers also spoke to the media after the game, where he addressed his future. He indicated that he is still in discussion with the team to stay on in the advisory role or in another capacity, but he will not be the head coach any longer.

“[The season] didn’t go the way I wanted it to go, obviously,” Rivers said after the game. “I always say I could do a better job. We could have had better health. We could have had all kinds of things. I’m not a big guy on looking back. All you can do is look forward. We did a lot of things to improve a lot of the young guys. Unfortunately, that was the road that kind of presented itself for us, and we did that.”

After just three seasons and a 97-103 record, which includes two first-round exits and missing the playoffs this year with a 32-50 record to end the season, the Hall of Fame coach’s career with the Bucks has come to an end.

Doc Rivers Comments On Giannis Antetokounmpo After Last Game As Bucks’ Head Coach

In the follow-up questions with the media, Rivers also spoke about the Bucks’ Greek superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and addressed his hopes about the star player’s future in Milwaukee.

“I just want to see it end well for him and for the franchise. We can’t let the loss that Giannis and this franchise won a title together, and to me, that should never be lost, no matter how this ends up. I’ve been lucky to coach a lot of stars, and he’s right at the top as far as just good people, and I want good people to be taken care of,” said Rivers.

Throughout his time with the Bucks, Rivers constantly insisted that he had a strong relationship at least with Antetokounmpo, despite recent reports of tensions in the locker room.

The Hall of Fame head coach has contemplated his future several times and recently said that, as a grandfather now, he wants to spend time with his grandkids and family.

Rivers took over from Adrian Griffin in January 2024 and hadn’t been able to provide satisfying results for the team. The Bucks have snapped their streak of nine consecutive postseason appearances and have a lot of work to do going into the summer.

The front office has added a search for the head coach to their to-do list to reshape the franchise this offseason. It is still uncertain if Rivers will stay with the franchise and in what capacity.

But their head coaching choice could certainly sway the culture change that they need in an attempt to retain Giannis Antetokounmpo. Therefore, it will be very interesting to see if the aftermath of this decision convinces the Greek superstar to stay in Milwaukee.