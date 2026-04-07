Doc Rivers Speaks On Uncertain Future Amid Bombshell Reports Of Bucks’ Locker Room Tension

The Bucks are in Brooklyn to face the Nets with only four games left in the regular season, including tonight. Before the game, their head coach, Doc Rivers, spoke to the media and addressed his own uncertain future with the team just hours after there was a bombshell report from ESPN’s Shams Charania that unravelled tensions in their locker room.

As the 64-year-old head coach prepares to also enter the Hall of Fame, he was asked how long he envisions coaching in the league now, considering he’s already reached an elite status like that.

“I won’t answer that, but I have grandkids that I want to see. I’ll put it that way. I’ll let you figure it out from there. I have seven grandkids now, and they’re all eight years and under, and it kills me every time I miss grandparents’ day with each one of them in school.”

“It’s probably time to go see them more, so I’ll let you figure out the rest,” concluded Rivers.

These comments came hours after it was revealed in shocking reports that the Bucks’ head coach had punished Kyle Kuzma for speaking up in the film sessions. Moreover, it was also reported that Bobby Portis shouted at a teammate in practice, which included a comment about the players’ relationship with the Bucks’ coaches as well.

“This is why we s–k — we carry ourselves like everything is fine, and we have no f—ing urgency,” Portis reportedly said. “We just lost by 45. Everybody’s body language is terrible. No one is listening to coaches.”

Since this happened during the season and not just recently, it shows that the seeds of distrust were already sown in the organization long before and are only now coming to the surface.

Doc Rivers has an underwhelming 97-101 record in the 198 regular season games he has coached with the Bucks. Additionally, he has a 3-8 record in the playoffs. As much as his resume shows he is a Hall of Famer, his time with the Bucks certainly reflects otherwise.

Considering how often Shams Charania was apparently wrong about the Giannis Antetokounmpo situation earlier in the season, one was bound to wonder about the validity of the report.

However, these comments from Doc Rivers have clearly indicated that even he acknowledges that it might be time to go to the big 401k and go be with his family. Do you think the Hall of Fame head coach should retire now? Let us know what you think in the comments section.