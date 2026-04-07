Doc Rivers Speaks On Uncertain Future Amid Bombshell Reports Of Bucks’ Locker Room Tension

Doc Rivers makes his feelings known about how long he plans to coach just hours after shocking report unravels Bucks' locker room friction.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Apr 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers looks on in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Apr 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers looks on in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Bucks are in Brooklyn to face the Nets with only four games left in the regular season, including tonight. Before the game, their head coach, Doc Rivers, spoke to the media and addressed his own uncertain future with the team just hours after there was a bombshell report from ESPN’s Shams Charania that unravelled tensions in their locker room.

As the 64-year-old head coach prepares to also enter the Hall of Fame, he was asked how long he envisions coaching in the league now, considering he’s already reached an elite status like that.

“I won’t answer that, but I have grandkids that I want to see. I’ll put it that way. I’ll let you figure it out from there. I have seven grandkids now, and they’re all eight years and under, and it kills me every time I miss grandparents’ day with each one of them in school.”

“It’s probably time to go see them more, so I’ll let you figure out the rest,” concluded Rivers.

These comments came hours after it was revealed in shocking reports that the Bucks’ head coach had punished Kyle Kuzma for speaking up in the film sessions. Moreover, it was also reported that Bobby Portis shouted at a teammate in practice, which included a comment about the players’ relationship with the Bucks’ coaches as well.

“This is why we s–k — we carry ourselves like everything is fine, and we have no f—ing urgency,” Portis reportedly said. “We just lost by 45. Everybody’s body language is terrible. No one is listening to coaches.”

Since this happened during the season and not just recently, it shows that the seeds of distrust were already sown in the organization long before and are only now coming to the surface.

Doc Rivers has an underwhelming 97-101 record in the 198 regular season games he has coached with the Bucks. Additionally, he has a 3-8 record in the playoffs. As much as his resume shows he is a Hall of Famer, his time with the Bucks certainly reflects otherwise.

Considering how often Shams Charania was apparently wrong about the Giannis Antetokounmpo situation earlier in the season, one was bound to wonder about the validity of the report.

However, these comments from Doc Rivers have clearly indicated that even he acknowledges that it might be time to go to the big 401k and go be with his family. Do you think the Hall of Fame head coach should retire now? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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