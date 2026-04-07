Mavericks Deny Accusation That They Screwed Up Austin Reaves’ MRI

In the aftermath of Austin Reaves’ oblique injury, the Los Angeles Lakers initially blamed the Dallas Mavericks for slowing the healing process.

According to head coach JJ Redick, the Mavs mishandled Reaves’ MRI by scanning the wrong area, forcing Reaves to get further imaging done for more information on his status. Today, the Mavericks are denying that claim, standing by their medical team in a full show of support.

“Our medical team followed standard imaging protocols based on the information provided at the time,” wrote the Mavericks in a statement to DLLS. “There was no error in the scan performed.”

The Lakers had travelled from Oklahoma City to Dallas when Reaves got his scan. Just a few hours before, he was showing discomfort on the court and even had to head to the locker room for treatment. While he managed to stay in the game (15 points, four rebounds, one assist on 5-9 shooting), he ended up being ruled out for multiple weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 left muscle strain.

Redick has since called out the Mavericks’ medical team for mishandling the MRI, leading to questions of their qualifications and doubts that they are maximizing the health and durability of their players. Keep in mind, this is a Dallas squad that has been bombarded with injuries over the years, ranging from Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis to Cooper Flagg and Daniel Gafford.

While a compromised medical department would explain the extensive injury history, it’s a bad look for any team, and it would only further damage the Mavericks’ reputation. Following the Luka Doncic trade, the situation is toxic in Dallas, and the last thing they need right now is for their players to start doubting the effectiveness of the medical staff.

Of course, the Mavs aren’t letting the accusations go unanswered. Despite Redick’s claims, Dallas is setting the record straight and making it known that they stand by their doctors. They believe there was no mistake, and allege that they followed standard protocol the whole way through.

What this means for Reaves’ health is unclear, but it only complicates a precarious situation for the Lakers. After confirming a multi-week timeline for Austin’s recovery, the team now faces an extended period without its top two leading scorers during a stretch that could very well decide their fate this season.

With a game against the Thunder tonight, followed by the Warriors, Suns, and Jazz, the Lakers will have to muster up some wins to avoid falling in the standings, but there is hope that he may yet return. With averages of 23.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 49.0% shooting and 36.0% shooting from three this season, a comeback in the first round or later could tip the scales back in the Lakers’ favor.

From here on out, though, the Purple and Gold will be more cautious with Reaves’ health. Besides a lighter workload, the plan would be to ease him into action so that he could avoid another setback. Of course, they’ll also likely be avoiding making more MRI appointments in Dallas.