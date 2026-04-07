Kevin Durant Reflects On His Legacy In Phoenix After Ugly Suns Breakup

Kevin Durant opens up on his his time in Phoenix ahead of latest matchup vs. Suns.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Feb 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) during a time out against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Ahead of tonight’s showdown against the Phoenix Suns, Rockets star Kevin Durant took some time to reflect on what he left behind.

Speaking candidly about last summer’s trade, he vocalized what it feels like to be facing his old team again on their home floor for the first time since the move. While Durant expressed acceptance of his new situation, he also hinted at some regret over how his old one ended.

“I’m pretty much over it. At the time, it was tough to take. A place I wanted to be. I wanted to keep building, but it’s the business of the league, and it’s the business of basketball,” said Durant, via Duane Rankin of AZ Central. “You’re not going to be in the same place all the time. It is what it is. Yeah, I was sour early on, but I think I’ve gotten over it. Time heals all. Just move on.”

Durant spent over two seasons in Phoenix, trying in vain to bring them a championship. Things started out innocently enough, but eventually grew unstable following repeated failures and increasing division in the locker room. According to Durant, he never really had a chance to make his mark.

“I wasn’t here long enough to really feel like I left a mark here, and that’s unfortunate because I want to leave marks everywhere I go, but it is what it is. Move on and appreciate the time spent, but I’m focused on where I’m at now.” 

As much as Durant wanted better for his time with the Suns, both sides are better off apart. This season, without Durant, the Suns have already beaten their record from last season at 43-35 (7th in the West). While not favored to win the title, they are perceived as a real threat, and overall, in much better shape than they were during the “big three” era with KD, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.

“They’ve been playing great ball,” Durant added, via Rankin. “I played for JO (Jordan Ott) before in Brooklyn, and I kind of understand his mentality and his mindset for the game of basketball, and him being in Cleveland and bringing that mentality here. You can see it. They crash the glass hard, they shoot a lot of 3s. They cover for each other in the paint on the defensive end. They create turnovers. That’s the sign of a team that’s been coached every day to the point where they don’t even have to talk about it or think about it. It’s like breathing to them now. They know how they want to play. They did a great job putting the team together, putting the coaching staff together.”

The Suns are thriving without Durant, and it makes you wonder what kind of impact he was having in the locker room. For someone with his experience and stature, he should be someone who brings stability and order to the scene. For the Suns, however, it was only chaos, and it’s a failure that Durant is already trying to forget.

With averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game this season, Durant has been letting his game do all the talking in Houston, but tonight’s game is the best chance for revenge. With playoff positioning on the line for both teams, Durant can make a statement and prove the Rockets made the right decision by adding him to the fold.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images Spurs Are Relieved As Victor Wembanyama Avoids Major Injury
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like