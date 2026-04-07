Lakers vs. Thunder Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

Another big test lands at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, April 7, at 10:30 PM ET. The Lakers host the Thunder with the standings still tight near the top of the West.

The Thunder enter at 62-16 and first in the conference, while the Lakers are 50-28 and third. The Lakers are 26-12 at home, and the Thunder are 28-9 on the road.

The Lakers are coming off a 134-128 loss to the Mavericks, a game in which they got 30 points, 15 assists, and nine rebounds from LeBron James but still could not hold up defensively.

The Thunder just beat the Jazz 146-111, their fifth straight win, after also crushing the Lakers 139-96 on April 2. That recent gap in form is part of the story here. The Thunder look sharp. The Lakers are trying to hold themselves together.

The season series has been one-way. The Thunder have already beaten the Lakers three times, winning 121-92 on Nov. 12, 119-110 on Feb. 9, and 139-96 on April 2. That is not one bad night. That is a trend, and it has shown up in different parts of the season.

For the Lakers, LeBron James is at 20.8 points, 7.1 assists, and 6.1 rebounds, while Deandre Ayton has supplied 12.4 points and 8.1 rebounds. The injury note at the end of the setup is the real one: LeBron is questionable with a left foot injury, Luka Doncic is out with a left hamstring strain, and Austin Reaves is out with a left oblique muscle strain.

For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is producing 31.4 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.4 rebounds, while Chet Holmgren is giving them 17.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks.

Injury Report

Lakers

Luka Doncic: Out (left hamstring strain)

Austin Reaves: Out (left oblique muscle strain)

Marcus Smart: Out (right ankle contusion)

LeBron James: Questionable (left foot injury)

Thunder

Thomas Sorber: Out (right ACL surgical recovery)

Jalen Williams: Out (right hamstring injury management)

Why The Lakers Have The Advantage

The Lakers still have a real offensive base, even after losing Doncic and Reaves. On the season, they are 11th in points per game at 116.7. They are second in effective field goal percentage at 57.1%, first in two-point percentage at 59.6%, first in free-throw rate at 0.322 FTA per FGA, and second in overall shooting efficiency. That tells you what their offense looks like when it is right. It is not just stars making hard shots. It is pressure on the rim, efficiency inside the arc, and a lot of free throws.

The first matchup path for the Lakers is obvious. They have to attack the paint and get to the line. The Thunder are elite defensively, but the Lakers are eighth in points in the paint, at 52.3 per game, and third in free throws made, at 20.7 per game. If the Lakers spend the night settling for low-volume threes, they will lose. If they can turn this into a drive game with James, Ayton dives, and downhill cuts from the wings, they at least force the Thunder to defend through contact.

There is also a real home-floor angle. The Lakers are 26-12 at home, and this is a chance for an 11th straight home win. That matters more now because the roster is thin. The easiest way to survive against a team this good is to keep the game close early, make the role players comfortable, and let the building help the energy level. The Lakers do not need to be better for 48 perfect minutes. They need to make this feel like a real fourth-quarter game.

The Thunder do give up some volume from deep. They rank 25th in opponent three-point attempts at 39.1 per game and 28th in opponent threes made at 14.3 per game. The Lakers are only 24th in three-point attempts and 23rd in made threes, so this is not usually a bombing team. But in this matchup, the open shots should be there if James plays and can still create the first advantage. The Thunder are great at protecting the paint and forcing mistakes. They are not impossible to stretch on the weak side.

The final Lakers argument is game control. They are 11th in fourth-quarter scoring at 28.0 points per game and sixth in fourth-quarter points allowed at 26.5. That does not make them a better team than the Thunder. It does say they can still manage a close game if they get there. Their problem is getting there with enough offense left. If James plays and the Lakers keep the turnover count down, there is at least a narrow path to make this competitive late.

Why The Thunder Have The Advantage

The Thunder have the better team profile almost across the board, and the stats make that obvious. They are fifth in points per game at 119.2, second in points allowed at 107.5, and first in average scoring margin at plus-11.7, while being first in opponent effective field goal percentage, first in opponent shooting percentage, first in opponent two-point percentage, and first in overall shooting efficiency allowed. This is the best defense in the league by almost every broad team indicator.

The part that should scare the Lakers most is how complete the Thunder are on defense. They rank second in turnovers forced at 16.8 per game, second in turnover rate forced, fourth in steals per game at 9.6, fourth in steals per play, sixth in blocks per game, and first in opponent fastbreak points allowed at 11.9. So this is not just a team that sits back and protects the rim. It pressures the ball, strips actions early, and turns mistakes into quick runs. Against a Lakers team already missing two major creators, that is a brutal setup.

The Thunder are not only a defense-first team, either. They are fourth in shooting efficiency, fifth in effective field goal percentage, third in two-point percentage, second in free-throw percentage, and seventh in assist-to-turnover ratio. Even with Jalen Williams out, the offense is still clean and stable. The ball does not stick much. The bad possessions do not pile up. That is a major difference from the Lakers right now, because the Lakers need LeBron to organize almost everything without Doncic and Reaves.

This matchup also points straight at the Lakers’ weak spots. The Lakers are 24th in opponent effective field goal percentage, 25th in opponent shooting percentage, 27th in opponent two-point percentage, 21st in opponent assists, and 27th in total rebounds. Those are not small flaws. They are the exact categories a team like the Thunder can hit. Gilgeous-Alexander gets into the paint. Holmgren punishes late help. The defense creates turnovers. If the Thunder get their normal pressure game, the Lakers will have a very hard time surviving the second and third actions.

Then there is the most direct evidence of all. The Thunder already beat this team 139-96 five days ago. In that game, they shot 53.9% from the field, made 19 threes, won the rebound battle 50-38, finished with 32 assists, and forced 18 turnovers. That was not random shooting luck. It was a picture of how this matchup can go when the Thunder get control early, and the Lakers do not have enough ball-handling to respond.

The road split does not really soften the case against them either. The Thunder are 28-9 away from home, which is one of the best road marks in the league. They also just took two earlier road meetings from the Lakers, 121-92 and 119-110. So even if the Lakers do get LeBron back, the bigger body of evidence still says the Thunder are more likely to dictate the kind of game this becomes.

X-Factors

Rui Hachimura is one of the Lakers’ key swing pieces because the role is bigger now. Hachimura has put up 11.1 points and 3.2 rebounds this season while shooting 50.6% from the field and 43.0% from three. He’s been at 15.5 points per game in games without Doncic this season. That is the version the Lakers need here. If Hachimura punishes help and scores quickly off LeBron creation, the Lakers can keep enough offense on the board.

Luke Kennard matters for a different reason. He is averaging 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists with the Lakers while shooting 52.3% from the field and 45.5% from three. He also just posted the first triple-double of his career against the Mavericks. The Lakers need that extra passing and spacing because they are short on creators. If Kennard can hit enough spot-up threes and keep the ball moving, the offense has a chance to stay functional.

Isaiah Joe is a real Thunder swing piece because he can end a close game in five minutes. Joe brings 10.8 points per game and shoots 41.4% from three. In the blowout over the Lakers last week, he was part of the shooting wave that turned the third quarter into garbage time. Against a Lakers defense that already gives up quality looks and now has to help more aggressively because of the injury situation, Joe’s minutes matter a lot.

Cason Wallace is the other one because his value fits this matchup exactly. Wallace is averaging 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, but the bigger number is 2.0 steals per game. The Thunder do not need him to score 20. They need him to pressure the ball, disrupt the Lakers’ secondary handlers, and keep the defense sharp at the point of attack. If Wallace wins those perimeter minutes, the Thunder’s depth advantage grows even more.

Prediction

The Lakers have a path only if James plays, controls the tempo, and gets a big shot-making night from the wings. But the stats lean hard the other way. The Thunder are first in scoring margin, first in opponent effective field goal percentage, second in turnovers forced, and 28-9 on the road. The Lakers are missing Doncic and Reaves, James is still questionable, and the defense has not been close to good enough to trust against a team this complete. The Thunder should control this game again.

Prediction: Lakers 104, Thunder 120