Lakers’ Injury Woes Pile Up As LeBron James Could Miss Crucial Matchup Against Thunder

Lakers' latest injury report suggests LeBron James could be sidelined for tomorrow night's matchup against the Thunder.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Mar 27, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images
Mar 27, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

The Lakers’ injury concerns have now gone from bad to worse. According to the latest injury report ahead of the matchup against the Thunder tomorrow night, LeBron James has also been listed as questionable for the game due to his left foot injury management.

He could potentially join Luka Doncic (left hamstring strain), Austin Reaves (left oblique muscle strain), and Marcus Smart (right ankle contusion) on the Lakers’ sidelines as the team in purple and gold could be without four of their usual starters in their upcoming matchup against the Thunder.

The last time they faced the defending champions, they lost both their primary scoring options, Doncic and Reaves, to injuries on the same night that ended up being a 43-point loss for the Lakers (96-139).

And they are now at risk of losing another starter in an important game for the team in terms of playoff seeding. With four games left in the season, the Lakers are tied with the Nuggets’ record (50-28) and just one game ahead of the Rockets (49-29) for the third seed.

Despite having the tiebreaker over both these teams, if they lose any two of their upcoming four games, then they stand at risk of falling out of the top four seeds and losing home-court advantage in the playoffs. Thus, even when they have qualified for the playoffs, each of these final games could be considered a must-win for the Lakers.

Since they are facing the Warriors (April 9), the Suns (April 10), and the Jazz (April 12) in their final three games, it cannot be said for certain that they would win all of those games, especially as shorthanded as they already are, and two of these games are on back-to-back nights.

This also means that James may not play one of the games against the Warriors or the Suns, since every back-to-back game is uncertain for him at this age. The 41-year-old veteran has admitted that playing without Reaves and Doncic will be a challenge, which he may not be equipped to take on alone.

But just last night in a nail-biting loss to the Mavericks, James fell one rebound short of a 30-point triple-double. He is still capable of producing on both ends of the floor, but just needs more help than he would have in his prime.

Considering that the Lakers are expecting to potentially wait until a second-round matchup to get their star players back fully healthy, they need every bit of advantage they can get to try to go past the first round, potentially without both Doncic and Reaves.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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