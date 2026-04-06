Doctors Give Improved Timeline As Luka Doncic Heads To Europe For Unconventional Treatment

The Los Angeles Lakers were struck by a heavy blow when they received the news that their superstar, Luka Doncic, would be sidelined for the remainder of the season with a Grade 2 hamstring injury. Given how valuable he has been for the Purple and Gold this season, his absence has effectively put L.A.’s campaign in jeopardy.

A 134-128 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night showcases the Lakers’ vulnerability without Luka Doncic. However, with a report by ESPN’s Shams Charania stating that Doncic is headed to Europe for specialized medical treatment, there is some optimism about his return. Dr. Evan Jeffries (DPT) shared some insight on the matter on X, tweeting:

“Luka Doncic will seek medical treatment in Europe for his Grade II (partial tear) hamstring strain. Likely means he is getting treatment that is not offered in the USA. If this cuts his healing time in half (4-6 weeks), theoretically, he could be back in 2-3 weeks in time for the 1st round of the playoffs. Is Luka willing to risk further injury for the Lakers? … Seems like something “Kobe” would do.”

Dr. Jesse Morse (M.D.) also shared a similar opinion and expanded on the potential treatment approach, adding:

“Germany (and Switzerland) traditionally lead the world in cutting-edge medical treatments, especially stem cells. He’s likely getting a combination of MSCs, placental tissue, exosomes, as well as other treatments not legal here in the United States. Remind me of what Kobe did many years ago. They will be injected under ultrasound guidance directly into each area of weakness in his hamstring. That’s what I do in my clinic… There’s a very good chance that Luka will be back and ready to play in 3 to 4 weeks.”

For all intents and purposes, even with the specialized treatment, Luka Doncic will miss the rest of the regular season, which is only about four games. While this hurts his eligibility for any end-of-season awards, the Lakers will be more concerned with their chances in the playoffs.

The Lakers Can’t Win Without Luka Doncic

The doubts regarding L.A.’s performance grew when news regarding Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves broke, but it became apparent that the Lakers can’t win without Luka Doncic after Sunday night’s loss to the Mavericks.

For obvious reasons, Luka Doncic has been the Lakers’ best player this season. After committing to improving his conditioning in the offseason, Doncic saw a massive uptick in performance this year.

While averaging a league-high 33.5 points, along with 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists, Luka Doncic asserted himself as a viable MVP candidate. Given that the team has posted a 43-21 record when he is available (7-7 without him), it is apparent that he has a tremendous influence on the team’s success.

With four games left in the regular season, two of which are against teams above .500, the Purple and Gold are likely to be vulnerable as they continue to field a shorthanded rotation. Although the worst-case scenario sees the Lakers sliding down to fifth in the West, they are set to appear in the postseason.

Hence, if Luka Doncic recovers earlier than expected or even returns in some capacity, the Lakers may still have a chance to compete.