Rockets Survive Against Warriors Through Epic Game-Winner; 5 Key Takeaways

The Houston Rockets executed when it mattered most. In a tightly contested battle against the Golden State Warriors, Houston leaned on elite shot-making, late-game composure, and defensive discipline to secure a 117-116 victory to mark their sixth straight win.

The defining moment came in the closing seconds, when Kevin Durant delivered a perfectly timed assist to Alperen Sengun for the game-winning score. On the other end, Jabari Smith Jr. sealed it with a lockdown defensive possession against Stephen Curry, denying Golden State a chance to steal the game at the buzzer.

Here are the five things we learned after this extremely entertaining clutch matchup.

1. Kevin Durant Controlled The Game And Delivered The Moment

Kevin Durant was the stabilizer all night, finishing with 31 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists on an efficient 10-17 shooting. He picked his spots, dictated tempo, and consistently punished mismatches.

But his most important play wasn’t a shot – it was a decision. In the final seconds, Durant drew attention and found Alperen Sengun for the game-winning basket, showcasing his ability to read the moment rather than force it.

Houston shot 55.0% from the field as a team, and Durant’s playmaking was central to that efficiency. When the game tightened, he didn’t panic; he executed.

2. Sengun Delivered In The Clutch

Alperen Sengun was impactful throughout, posting 24 points and 7 assists, but his defining moment came at the buzzer. Finishing through traffic off Durant’s feed, Sengun capped off a composed and efficient offensive performance.

He also anchored the interior, contributing 2 blocks and helping Houston edge the paint battle 54-52. His ability to operate as both a scorer and facilitator gave the Rockets a consistent offensive hub.

In a game this tight, having a big who can create and finish under pressure is invaluable, and Sengun proved exactly that.

3. Jabari Smith Jr. Made The Defensive Play Of The Game

While the offense will grab headlines, the game was won on defense. Jabari Smith Jr. not only contributed 23 points and 9 rebounds on 9-12 shooting, but he also delivered the most important stop of the night.

Matched up against Stephen Curry on the final possession, Smith stayed disciplined, contested without fouling, and forced a miss on what could have been a game-winning shot.

Houston finished with 7 blocks as a team, and Smith’s two-way presence stood out. In high-leverage moments, defense decides outcomes, and he made sure of it.

4. Balanced Scoring Powered Houston’s Efficiency

The Rockets didn’t rely on one player, even with the stars performing huge. Four starters scored at least 18 points, including Amen Thompson (18 points, 7 assists) and Jabari Smith Jr. (23 points, 5-7 from three).

Houston shot 55.0% from the field and 44.8% from three (13-29), generating high-quality looks through ball movement and spacing. Their 30 assists reflected a team that trusted the pass and avoided stagnation.

Even Reed Sheppard contributed efficiently with 11 points on 4-8 shooting, helping maintain offensive flow throughout the game.

5. Warriors Had Chances, But Couldn’t Finish

Golden State wasn’t outplayed – they were out-executed late. Stephen Curry led the charge with 29 points and 5 made threes, keeping the Warriors within striking distance all night.

Draymond Green orchestrated well with 12 assists, and the team finished with 34 assists overall, showing strong offensive cohesion. However, their 35.0% shooting from three (14-40) and inability to get key stops late proved costly.

Despite shooting 90% from the free-throw line and keeping turnovers relatively low (10), Golden State couldn’t close the door when it mattered most. In a one-point game, those final possessions define everything, and they came up short.