LeBron James Seems Frustrated With Bronny James After Errant Pass [Video]

The Los Angeles Lakers are the only team in NBA history to feature a father-son duo on their roster. While having both LeBron James and Bronny James in the lineup is already impressive, the two were also seen sharing the floor on Sunday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

With the Lakers fielding an extremely shorthanded roster due to injuries to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, players like Bronny James earned minutes. While promising, given the gravity of the situation, a crucial mistake by Bronny in an attempt to pass the ball to LeBron James was almost immediately called out by the older James.

LeBron frustrated with his son throwing a chest pass instead of bounce pass pic.twitter.com/fIFr8ewOjy — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 6, 2026

The Mavericks had managed to hold off the Lakers’ comeback effort to start the second half. With Dallas pulling away, LeBron James and the Purple and Gold made every effort to get back into the game.

Midway through the quarter, as the Lakers were attempting to revitalize their offense, Bronny James looked to make a simple entry pass to LeBron, who was being guarded by Marvin Bagley III. While the superstar established a solid position, a slow, looped pass gave Bagley enough time to get in front and tip the ball out.

Given the status quo, a turnover at that moment would have proven costly. In this scenario, a quicker bounce pass to James’ right hand may have been a better alternative, which might have been the cause of LeBron’s annoyance.

Regardless, after regaining possession of the ball, the Lakers earned a trip to the free-throw line, where LeBron James knocked down the first shot and missed the second. This gave the Mavericks an easy opportunity to put pressure on the Lakers’ defense, forcing Bronny to foul Brandon Williams on the other end.

While this play cannot be isolated as the sole reason for the Lakers’ 134-128 loss, it represents one of many things that went wrong for the Purple and Gold on Sunday night.

With both Doncic and Reaves sidelined, L.A. was forced to route its offense through LeBron James. While he proved himself capable of performing at a high level even at 41, posting a near-triple-double of 30 points, nine rebounds, and 15 assists on 12-22 shooting from the field in 39 minutes, it was evident that the Lakers were asking too much of him. In comparison, Bronny James only played nine minutes in the game, adding five points and one assist on 2-3 shooting from the field.

The poor defensive execution and limited bench production outside of Jaxson Hayes (23 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST) became the Lakers’ eventual undoing.

As the Lakers fall to 50-28 on the season, concerns arise regarding their ability to compete in the playoffs. While a shorthanded rotation would undoubtedly leave them vulnerable, recent updates regarding Luka Doncic may present a reason to be more optimistic.