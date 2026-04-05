Lakers Player Ratings: LeBron’s Double-Double Not Enough In Disappointing Loss Against Mavericks

The box score will tell you LeBron James did everything he could with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves sidelined. The game itself tells a very different story.

The Los Angeles Lakers had no answers for the Dallas Mavericks once the game settled in before the 134-128 final score. Dallas dictated tempo behind Cooper Flagg’s 45 points and never let up. Every time the Lakers showed signs of life, the Mavericks responded – usually quickly, and usually decisively.

And while LeBron orchestrated, created, and produced at a high level, the lack of consistent support and too many defensive breakdowns turned this into one of those frustrating losses where the stat lines look better than the actual performance.

LeBron James: A+

Game Stats: 30 PTS, 9 REB, 15 AST, 1 STL, 4 TOV, 12-22 FG, 1-6 3-PT FG, 5-9 FT, 39 MIN

LeBron controlled as much of the game as one player realistically can. He created offense, kept possessions alive, and constantly put pressure on the defense. The 15 assists weren’t empty – they were necessary. The problem? Too much responsibility, not enough help when it mattered.

Luke Kennard: A-

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 16 REB, 11 AST, 3 TOV, 1 STL, 5-17 FG, 1-5 3-PT FG, 4-4 FT, 41 MIN

This was one of the strangest stat lines you’ll see. A triple-double from Kennard wasn’t on anyone’s bingo card, but here we are. The rebounding and playmaking were impressive, but the inefficient shooting of the ball and the defensive limitations kept this from being a truly impactful performance.

Jaxson Hayes: A-

Game Stats: 23 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 3 TOV, 8-10 FG, 7-8 FT, 27 MIN

Hayes brought energy and finishing around the rim that the Lakers badly needed. He was efficient, aggressive, and one of the few players who consistently capitalized on opportunities.

Rui Hachimura: B+

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 9-13 FG, 3-5 3-PT FG, 39 MIN

Rui Hachimura quietly had a strong offensive game. He picked his spots well and knocked down shots, especially from deep. It just didn’t swing the momentum the way the Lakers needed.

Deandre Ayton: B

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 5-9 FG, 3-4 FT, 19 MIN

He was very efficient given the small time frame he was on the court, but when it comes to games like these, you want him to assert himself more and try to take over. The Lakers needed more of a dominant force when it comes to the inside on the board.

Jake LaRavia: B-

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 2 TOV, 2 STL, 3-11 FG, 1-5 3-PT FG, 7-8 FT, 36 MIN

LaRavia scored in the double-digit range and worked to get to the line frequently, but he had some serious struggles when it came to shooting from the field. He looked like he was fighting from behind the whole game.

Jarred Vanderbilt: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 2-2 FG, 1-1 3-PT FG, 12 MIN

Short stint, but efficient. Brought energy, though the effect didn’t last long.

Bronny James: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 1 AST, 2-3 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 9 MIN

Bronny probably should have played more, considering he had five points in 9 minutes, but a C+ is enough considering the fact.

Maxi Kleber: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 13 MIN

Maxi Kleber provided some spacing and ball movement, but overall influence was limited.

Dalton Knecht: C

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 1 AST, 2-3 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 9 MIN

Knecht made a couple of shots and stayed to the role he needed to play. He did more than what was asked of him.

Nick Smith Jr.: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 2 MIN

There is not enough to sample to really have an impact.

Kobe Bufkin: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 3 MIN

Another appearance without any more contributions to add.