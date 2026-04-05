Tracy McGrady And Carmelo Anthony Defend Luka Doncic’s Eligibility For The MVP Award

Luka Doncic's eligibility for the MVP award is at risk, but Tracy McGrady and Carmelo Anthony make an interesting case to support the Lakers' superstar.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic went on a generational run in March, firmly asserting his claim as an MVP candidate this season. Unfortunately, a hamstring injury earlier last week effectively derailed his chances, as he came up one game short of the NBA’s 65-game eligibility criteria.

While there are some exceptions to the rule, it is becoming apparent that Luka Doncic will miss out on the opportunity to be considered for the prestigious award. However, in light of the season he’s been having, both Tracy McGrady and Carmelo Anthony raised an intriguing point about the two games Doncic missed for the birth of his daughter, arguing that it shouldn’t be held against him.

“The Extraordinary Circumstances Challenge is a thing, right? Where they get an arbitrator, and they come in and see if this warrants a change,” McGrady stated. “I think he’s eligible for that. He should be able to get those two games back.”

“It’s the birth of his child. It’s not an injury. It’s not load management. This is the birth of his child. Where you’ve gotta fly to another country. I’m sure the league is gonna do right by that,” McGrady concluded.

“This is the international players. This is why we want them over here,” Anthony added. “If they need to get back to go take care of family matters and they’re missing games, they shouldn’t be penalized for that.”

Anthony continued by stating that the league must find a solution to the issue, especially in light of what is at stake. With Luka Doncic appearing for 64 games and playing some of the best basketball of his career, penalizing him under these circumstances may seem excessive.

Hence, in their own way, both McGrady and Anthony put some pressure on the NBA.

 

How Strong Is Luka Doncic’s Case For MVP?

If Luka Doncic is deemed ineligible despite the appeal made by his agent, there isn’t much of a conversation regarding how strong his case for the MVP award is. However, should the NBA make an exception, Doncic’s candidacy is as strong as any.

Although Luka Doncic slid down the MVP leaderboard following his outburst in March, his performances were truly noteworthy. With averages of  37.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.4 assists while shooting 49.2% from the field and 39.2% from three-point range over a 16-game span, Doncic was arguably the best player in the league.

While Doncic’s performance has been routinely underplayed, with many citing recency bias, the Lakers’ superstar has been dominant throughout the season. Along with averaging 33.5 points (league-high), 7.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game, Doncic also impacted winning, as the Lakers posted a 43-21 record (7-6 without him) when he was available.

The MVP race this season has been heated. With players such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, and Nikola Jokic emerging as frontrunners, Luka Doncic had his work cut out for him. Still, considering what he achieved with the Lakers and his overall impact, it is fair to assume that his chances of winning may be promising if he is deemed eligible.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
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