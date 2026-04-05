Tracy McGrady And Carmelo Anthony Defend Luka Doncic’s Eligibility For The MVP Award

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic went on a generational run in March, firmly asserting his claim as an MVP candidate this season. Unfortunately, a hamstring injury earlier last week effectively derailed his chances, as he came up one game short of the NBA’s 65-game eligibility criteria.

While there are some exceptions to the rule, it is becoming apparent that Luka Doncic will miss out on the opportunity to be considered for the prestigious award. However, in light of the season he’s been having, both Tracy McGrady and Carmelo Anthony raised an intriguing point about the two games Doncic missed for the birth of his daughter, arguing that it shouldn’t be held against him.

“The Extraordinary Circumstances Challenge is a thing, right? Where they get an arbitrator, and they come in and see if this warrants a change,” McGrady stated. “I think he’s eligible for that. He should be able to get those two games back.”

“It’s the birth of his child. It’s not an injury. It’s not load management. This is the birth of his child. Where you’ve gotta fly to another country. I’m sure the league is gonna do right by that,” McGrady concluded.

“This is the international players. This is why we want them over here,” Anthony added. “If they need to get back to go take care of family matters and they’re missing games, they shouldn’t be penalized for that.”

Anthony continued by stating that the league must find a solution to the issue, especially in light of what is at stake. With Luka Doncic appearing for 64 games and playing some of the best basketball of his career, penalizing him under these circumstances may seem excessive.

Hence, in their own way, both McGrady and Anthony put some pressure on the NBA.

How Strong Is Luka Doncic’s Case For MVP?

If Luka Doncic is deemed ineligible despite the appeal made by his agent, there isn’t much of a conversation regarding how strong his case for the MVP award is. However, should the NBA make an exception, Doncic’s candidacy is as strong as any.

Although Luka Doncic slid down the MVP leaderboard following his outburst in March, his performances were truly noteworthy. With averages of 37.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 7.4 assists while shooting 49.2% from the field and 39.2% from three-point range over a 16-game span, Doncic was arguably the best player in the league.

While Doncic’s performance has been routinely underplayed, with many citing recency bias, the Lakers’ superstar has been dominant throughout the season. Along with averaging 33.5 points (league-high), 7.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game, Doncic also impacted winning, as the Lakers posted a 43-21 record (7-6 without him) when he was available.

The MVP race this season has been heated. With players such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, and Nikola Jokic emerging as frontrunners, Luka Doncic had his work cut out for him. Still, considering what he achieved with the Lakers and his overall impact, it is fair to assume that his chances of winning may be promising if he is deemed eligible.