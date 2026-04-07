Draymond Green Reveals His Contract Plan With The Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green has made his intentions clear. He wants control over his future, but he also wants to stay with the Golden State Warriors. Speaking on ‘The TK Show’ with Tim Kawakami, Green laid out a plan that reflects both priorities.

“In an ideal world, I think the best path would be to decline and extend. “If I had it my way, I think that would be the best path forward. But in saying that, and having great representation, we worked really hard to get this option year, when it was time for us to negotiate this contract. And so, I think we did the work to put ourselves in position to have some control, and we’ll have a conversation after the season.”

“One thing I can assure you is we’ll do what’s best for everyone. We won’t do what’s just best for me, and it sucks for the team. We won’t do what’s just best for them and sucks for me. We’ll do what’s best for everyone, and as long as everybody is happy and this marriage continues forward, great. If one person isn’t happy, the marriage gets a little nasty, and we don’t want that. I don’t want that.”

“I’m sure they don’t want that, so we will figure out what’s best for everyone. But I think in an ideal world, I would love to more than likely opt out and extend or opt in and extend or whatever that looks like. We have to have that conversation, but the way I feel has never changed, and I would still love to finish here if that’s possible.”

In his ideal scenario, Green would decline his $27.6 million player option for the 2026-27 season and sign a new extension, after making $25.8 million this season. That path gives him long-term security while allowing the Warriors flexibility to reshape the roster. He also acknowledged another possibility, opting in and extending, depending on how discussions unfold after the season.

This has been a difficult season for the Warriors. Injuries have disrupted everything. Stephen Curry has played only 40 of the team’s 79 games. Jimmy Butler has been out since January with an ACL injury. Kristaps Porzingis has struggled to stay on the floor since arriving, appearing in just 13 of 27 games, while Moses Moody suffered a season-ending left patellar tendon tear.

The result shows in the standings. Golden State sits 10th in the West at 36-42, heading toward the play-in tournament for the third straight year. For a franchise built on championship expectations, that is a major drop. Through it all, Green has remained a constant.

His numbers, 8.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in 65 games, do not fully capture his impact. He still anchors the defense, still organizes the offense, and sets the emotional tone. That leadership is why his contract situation carries weight beyond stats. Green also turned 36 this year. Any extension will have to balance his age with his value to the system. The Warriors have to think about the future.

The front office has also tried to quiet the trade noise, but multiple scenarios continue to surface about what a potential move could look like if both sides fail to align this summer. That uncertainty adds another layer to the situation.

The Warriors are at a crossroads. Their core is aging, and injuries have exposed depth issues. The front office has to decide how to extend the window while preparing for the future. Green’s contract will be part of that decision. For now, the focus stays on the season. The play-in tournament still offers a path forward. After that, conversations begin.

Green’s stance gives a clear starting point. He wants to stay and get a fair deal that works for both sides.