Lamar Odom Breaks Silence On Father’s Alleged Wish To Take Him Off Life Support

Lamar Odom is alive and well today, but the former NBA player nearly lost his life back in 2015. Lamar had slipped into a coma due to an overdose and miraculously survived after being placed on life support. That incident and his recovery were back in the spotlight all these years later following the release of the Netflix documentary, “Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom.”

Lamar’s ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian, had played a big role during his recovery, and she made a concerning claim about his father, Joe Odom, in the documentary. Khloe said Joe wanted his son taken off life support, but Lamar has a hard time believing that. The 46-year-old addressed her comments during an appearance on TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle.

“I was knocked out and asleep at that time, but if you know Joe Odom, I don’t think that’s something that would ever come out of his mouth,” Lamar said. “He was my biggest fan. I don’t know where that got mistranslated… I just can’t see him ever, ever doing that.”

Joe isn’t around to share his side of the story, as he passed away in April 2021. This is what Khloe, who had married Lamar in September 2009, had to say about their meeting at the hospital in the documentary.

“We get to the hospital,” Khloe said. “His dad was there. I assume, [he] thought he’s now the beneficiary to Lamar. And Joe just said, ‘Don’t put him on life support. Turn those machines off.’

“And I remember walking in around that time, and I kid you not, it was a scene out of a movie,” Khloe continued. “And I’m like, ‘Sorry Joe, I’m still his wife, what do you need?’ And Joe wanted a pair of Nikes and $100 and a hotel room for the night. And Joe left and never came back.”

Any child would want to believe their father would never say anything along these lines. That’s heartbreaking if true.

While Joe might not have been in the picture, Khloe sure was. She was by his side for about four months after this incident, despite the fact that she had filed for divorce in December 2013. Khloe wanted to help in any way she could with all that he had been through.

Lamar was found unconscious at Love Ranch, a former brothel in Crystal, Nevada, in October 2015. He had overdosed and became comatose. Lamar has claimed that he suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks at the time, and it is quite astonishing that he survived. He would awaken after three days and eventually recovered.

By the time Lamar was discharged, Khloe had withdrawn her divorce request. She rented a house for him near hers, but was then enraged after finding out he was smoking crack. Khloe filed for divorce again in May 2016, and it was finalized in December later that year.

It would be a while before the two former lovebirds crossed paths again after that. Lamar and Khloe met at Malika Haqq’s house in 2025, and this meeting was part of the Season 6 premiere of “The Kardashians.” He had gone there to collect some personal belongings and admitted to Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones here that it isn’t something he looks back upon too fondly.

“It was awkward, and it wasn’t really good for me,” Lamar said. “But once you’re family, you’re always family, so she ain’t going nowhere.”

Lamar also acknowledged here that Khloe took care of him in 2015, but he downplayed her role in his recovery when asked if he felt she saved his life.

“In some ways,” Lamar said. “I think God saved my life. My Lord saved my life, honestly.”

Lamar, who won two championships in 14 seasons in the NBA, also called it a medical miracle that he recovered. That it indeed was.