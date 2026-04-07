Lamar Odom Breaks Silence On Father’s Alleged Wish To Take Him Off Life Support

Lamar Odom doesn't believe Khloe Kardashian's claim about his father, Joe.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
Lamar Odom Breaks Silence On Father’s Alleged Wish To Take Him Off Life Support
Credit: Fadeaway World

Lamar Odom is alive and well today, but the former NBA player nearly lost his life back in 2015. Lamar had slipped into a coma due to an overdose and miraculously survived after being placed on life support. That incident and his recovery were back in the spotlight all these years later following the release of the Netflix documentary, “Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom.”

Lamar’s ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian, had played a big role during his recovery, and she made a concerning claim about his father, Joe Odom, in the documentary. Khloe said Joe wanted his son taken off life support, but Lamar has a hard time believing that. The 46-year-old addressed her comments during an appearance on TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle.

“I was knocked out and asleep at that time, but if you know Joe Odom, I don’t think that’s something that would ever come out of his mouth,” Lamar said. “He was my biggest fan. I don’t know where that got mistranslated… I just can’t see him ever, ever doing that.”

Joe isn’t around to share his side of the story, as he passed away in April 2021. This is what Khloe, who had married Lamar in September 2009, had to say about their meeting at the hospital in the documentary.

“We get to the hospital,” Khloe said. “His dad was there. I assume, [he] thought he’s now the beneficiary to Lamar. And Joe just said, ‘Don’t put him on life support. Turn those machines off.’

“And I remember walking in around that time, and I kid you not, it was a scene out of a movie,” Khloe continued. “And I’m like, ‘Sorry Joe, I’m still his wife, what do you need?’ And Joe wanted a pair of Nikes and $100 and a hotel room for the night. And Joe left and never came back.”

Any child would want to believe their father would never say anything along these lines. That’s heartbreaking if true.

While Joe might not have been in the picture, Khloe sure was. She was by his side for about four months after this incident, despite the fact that she had filed for divorce in December 2013. Khloe wanted to help in any way she could with all that he had been through.

Lamar was found unconscious at Love Ranch, a former brothel in Crystal, Nevada, in October 2015. He had overdosed and became comatose. Lamar has claimed that he suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks at the time, and it is quite astonishing that he survived. He would awaken after three days and eventually recovered.

By the time Lamar was discharged, Khloe had withdrawn her divorce request. She rented a house for him near hers, but was then enraged after finding out he was smoking crack. Khloe filed for divorce again in May 2016, and it was finalized in December later that year.

It would be a while before the two former lovebirds crossed paths again after that. Lamar and Khloe met at Malika Haqq’s house in 2025, and this meeting was part of the Season 6 premiere of “The Kardashians.” He had gone there to collect some personal belongings and admitted to Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones here that it isn’t something he looks back upon too fondly.

“It was awkward, and it wasn’t really good for me,” Lamar said. “But once you’re family, you’re always family, so she ain’t going nowhere.”

Lamar also acknowledged here that Khloe took care of him in 2015, but he downplayed her role in his recovery when asked if he felt she saved his life.

“In some ways,” Lamar said. “I think God saved my life. My Lord saved my life, honestly.”

Lamar, who won two championships in 14 seasons in the NBA, also called it a medical miracle that he recovered. That it indeed was.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Jan 28, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) brings the ball up the court during the second half of the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images Warriors vs. Kings Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like