JJ Redick Explains Why Lakers Signed Nick Smith Jr. Over Drew Timme

With the 2025-26 season coming to a close, the Los Angeles Lakers had some tough decisions to make regarding their final roster heading into the playoffs. While waiving Kobe Bufkin opened up a roster spot, in a relatively surprising move, JJ Redick and the Lakers front office signed Nick Smith Jr. over Drew Timme.

For many, the decision to sign Nick Smith Jr. may raise some eyebrows, primarily because he has hardly made any appearances (29 games) for the Purple and Gold this season. During his media availability ahead of the game against the Utah Jazz, however, JJ Redick clearly explained why the team made this decision.

“Obviously, a difficult decision. Drew has been awesome for us,” Redick acknowledged. “Frankly, we’re missing two of our ball handlers; two of our primary ball handlers. We need Nick. We need his shooting, as well. [There was a] lot of discussion and a lot of debate over the last few days about that.”

JJ Redick’s answer was fairly straightforward, leaving very little room for doubt regarding the decision. Given the Lakers’ current injury issues, with both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves sidelined indefinitely, the Purple and Gold have suffered a major blow to the rotation.

While compensating for their absence is virtually impossible, adding another guard to fill the void in the backcourt seems justified.

Did JJ Redick And The Lakers Make The Right Decision?

Many would argue that signing Drew Timme should have been the priority for JJ Redick and the Lakers ahead of the playoffs.

Like Nick Smith Jr., Timme has been a rare sighting for the Purple and Gold, appearing in only 26 games this season. Although his averages of 3.4 points and 1.3 rebounds per game don’t draw much attention, Timme showcased impressive stretches on the offensive end, positioning himself as a reliable player in the rotation.

While the team already features Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes, Timme provided crucial depth to the frontcourt rotation, which could have proven vital in the postseason. Still, considering JJ Redick’s rationale, signing Nick Smith Jr. seemed more logical.

This season, Smith is averaging 6.0 points and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 40.0% from three-point range.

Although he hasn’t earned a consistent role in the rotation, when called upon, the guard has been impactful on offense. Having logged multiple games with 20+ points, including a 25-point season-high against the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 3, 2025, he is certainly capable of providing a scoring punch off the bench.

Gauging whether signing Nick Smith Jr. was the right move on behalf of JJ Redick and the Lakers will boil down to managing expectations.

With both Doncic and Reaves out, the Lakers are starting Luke Kennard, making it unlikely for Smith to earn significant minutes. Given that he will be playing in a limited capacity, expecting him to move the needle may be unreasonable. Instead, having Smith make the most of every opportunity to impact winning may be the only barometer for success.

Still, signing Smith is ultimately insurance for Reaves and Doncic. Given the positive updates on both, the Lakers may see them return to action for the playoffs. In the event they don’t, however, having a backup can be considered a more balanced approach.