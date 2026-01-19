Lakers’ Drew Timme Is Motivated To Prove Haters Wrong; Impresses JJ Redick, Earns More Minutes

The Lakers' emerging youngster Drew Timme spoke to the media about finding fuel for motivation in criticism; impressed JJ Redick with his performance to earn a spot in the minutes rotation.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Jan 17, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Drew Timme (17) drives to the basket during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers center Duop Reath (26) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Jan 17, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Drew Timme (17) drives to the basket during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers center Duop Reath (26) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Raptors visited Los Angeles tonight and went away with a 93-110 loss to the Lakers. On the second night of back-to-back games, Drew Timme played 16 minutes for the Lakers after a solid outing against the Trail Blazers last night.

He finished tonight with only three points, three rebounds, and two assists while shooting 1-4 from the field (25.0%) and 1-2 from beyond the arc (50.0%). But he was defensively solid, with a +17 net (+/-) rating for the game.

Timme spoke to the media at the postgame press conference and addressed his feelings about breaking into the player rotation for the Lakers. He recalled his time in Gonzaga, where he broke the record for scoring, and how he initially was made to feel like he didn’t belong.

“In college and since I’ve left, it’s you can’t do this, you can’t do that, you’re not good enough for this and that. All these things that I can’t do. And I see it, and it’s fuel,” said Timme.

“At the end of the day, I’m a good player. I believe in myself and my abilities, and I believe that I can impact the game at any level, anywhere. To be able to have this opportunity and to be able to help the team, it’s great.”

From going undrafted in 2023 to bouncing around in multiple G League teams, Timme seems to be in search of a stable role in the NBA for himself. The Lakers may have found a solid short-term solution, which could potentially be a long-term solution for the lack of size on the roster after signing Drew Timme.

The former NCAA player recently broke into the team rotation after they were plagued with injuries against the Trail Blazers yesterday. He finished last night with 21 points, four assists, two rebounds, and two steals while shooting 9-12 from the floor (75.0%) and 3-4 from the three-point line (75.0%).

The Lakers’ veteran LeBron James, as well as the head coach, JJ Redick, were thoroughly impressed with Timme’s performance last night and found a way to play him today as well. After the game tonight, Redick addressed the press conference as well and gave his honest opinion on Timme.

“Oh, he was great. You know, he certainly earned a spot coming off last night where he played phenomenal, and you know, you get the clipboard, just you know, we had talked about it, so I knew it was coming.”

“But it’s still a little jarring to see, you know, Vando, Drew, DA, like it’s LeBron, you know, that’s a big lineup. And they did a good job of playing out of the post during that stretch, and we also were able to get some stops and run. So, I thought they did a good job.”

Redick was not only impressed with Timme but also excited about the prospect of using a big lineup in the future. We have seen with teams like the Rockets that size is beneficial in multiple ways on the court.

If the Lakers plan to experiment with the big lineup again in the future, Drew Timme will certainly find his way into the mix. While it is promising to see young talent get an opportunity during the regular season, if he lands a regular contract with the team instead of a two-way, Timme still needs a lot more experience to be a high-impact stretch big for the Lakers.

Therefore, the Lakers need to be patient with him and ensure he gets the appropriate exposure wherever possible, and they may have found a solution to their shooting woes.

The Lakers have improved to 25-16 following tonight’s win and will face the Nuggets in Denver on Tuesday, January 20. It will be interesting to see if Timme develops into a regular rotation player for the Lakers after these two games.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Jan 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) moves the ball down court against the Toronto Raptors during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images Luka Doncic Reacts To The First Half Of Lakers’ Season; Optimistic About 8-Game Road Trip
Next Article Apr 5, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks to pass the ball as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during overtime at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images Heat Might Avoid A Ja Morant Trade To Hold Out For Giannis Antetokounmpo
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like