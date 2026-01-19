Lakers Snap Skid In Luka’s Return, Control Raptors 110-93 Behind Balanced Effort

The Lakers finally looked like themselves again. With Luka Doncic back in the lineup, Los Angeles shook off a short losing streak Sunday night by pulling away from the Toronto Raptors for a 110-93 win that felt far more comfortable than the score might suggest. After a tight three quarters, the Lakers flipped the switch defensively and took control early in the fourth, closing the game with purpose instead of anxiety.

Doncic and LeBron James shared the offensive load, Deandre Ayton delivered a flawless return from injury, and the Lakers’ defense strangled Toronto when it mattered most. It was the kind of win that didn’t just stop the bleeding, but reminded everyone what this group can look like when the pieces are actually on the floor together.

1. Luka’s Return Changed The Shape Of The Game

Luka Doncic didn’t shoot particularly well overall, but his presence reshaped the Lakers’ offense from the opening tip. He finished with 25 points on 8-of-23 shooting, knocked down five of his 12 three-point attempts, and added seven assists in 34 minutes. Even when shots rimmed out, the offense flowed differently with Luka orchestrating possessions and forcing Toronto to defend the entire floor.

More importantly, Doncic gave the Lakers patience. After struggling to close games during his absence, Los Angeles stayed organized late, leaning on Luka to control tempo and spacing. His four turnovers were manageable given the usage, and his ability to draw help defenders consistently opened lanes for Ayton and LeBron when the game tightened.

2. LeBron’s Efficiency Set The Fourth-Quarter Tone

LeBron James delivered exactly what the Lakers needed in the moments that mattered most. He finished with 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting, hit two of four from three, and was a perfect 4-for-4 at the free-throw line. He also chipped in seven assists and two blocks, quietly impacting the game on both ends.

The defining stretch came early in the fourth quarter, when the Lakers turned a narrow lead into separation. LeBron scored on back-to-back possessions to push the margin to double digits, sparking a run that saw Los Angeles outscore Toronto while holding them scoreless for over three minutes. At 41, he didn’t dominate for 48 minutes. He dominated when it counted.

3. Deandre Ayton Was Perfect, Literally

Deandre Ayton’s return from a knee injury could not have gone better. He was flawless from the field, scoring 25 points on a perfect 10-for-10 shooting night while adding 13 rebounds in 33 minutes. Ayton controlled the paint offensively, finishing everything around the rim and converting five of six free throws to keep Toronto from playing physical without consequence.

Defensively, Ayton’s presence stabilized the Lakers’ interior. He grabbed 12 defensive rebounds, altered shots, and allowed Los Angeles to avoid constant help rotations. His +20 plus-minus reflected how impactful his minutes were. This was his highest-scoring performance since early November, and it came at a moment the Lakers desperately needed steadiness inside.

4. Defense And Depth Closed The Door

Toronto hung around for most of the night, but the Lakers’ defense eventually suffocated them. The Raptors shot just 38-of-91 from the field and a brutal 7-of-32 from three-point range. Los Angeles contested the perimeter well and forced Toronto into tough, late-clock looks, particularly in the fourth quarter.

The Lakers also got meaningful contributions beyond their stars. Jarred Vanderbilt grabbed nine rebounds and posted a game-high +25 plus-minus in 21 minutes. Rui Hachimura added 10 points, while the Lakers won the rebounding battle 48-43 and finished with six blocks. Los Angeles led for 65% of the game and built a largest lead of 19, turning a competitive contest into a comfortable finish.