Miles Bridges Gives Humble Response To Becoming Hornets’ 3rd-Highest-Scorer In Franchise History

The Charlotte Hornets racked up an impressive 110-87 win against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night, despite a poor performance from Miles Bridges, who only notched seven points in 23 minutes. Regardless, the Hornets forward will have a reason to celebrate.

Aside from the win, Miles Bridges officially became the Hornets’ third-highest-scoring player in franchise history with 7,439 points after passing Gerald Wallace (7,437). During his post-game interview, Bridges shared a humble response to this achievement:

“It means a lot. It just shows the loyalty between both sides, between me and the organization. Because they could have given up on me, but they never did. So I want to show my loyalty back and bring more wins here.”

Bridges has been a valuable player for the Charlotte Hornets. Even during a challenging period in his life, one marked by controversy, the Hornets stood by the forward, displaying a degree of loyalty.

In this regard, it seems appropriate for Miles Bridges to show gratitude for the franchise, and with averages of 19.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game this season, the 27-year-old is certainly doing a noteworthy job of it.

After Sunday night’s performance, Miles Bridges finds himself trailing Dell Curry (9,839) and Kemba Walker (12,009) on the all-time scoring list. As a talented offensive player, and with a difference of only 2,400 points between him and Curry, Bridges could surpass the Hornets legend in due time.

Miles Bridges Reacts To The Hornets’ Success On The Road

The Charlotte Hornets have been an intriguing team to follow lately. Despite having a 16-27 record, the Hornets have beaten some of the best teams in the West by massive margins.

Coming off a blowout win over the Denver Nuggets, Miles Bridges had a positive reaction to his team’s 3-2 record on the road. While speaking with the media about this, the forward stated:

“It shows growth. I don’t think I’ve ever had a winning record going on the West Coast since I’ve been here. So for us to pull that off against good teams, too, it’s good for us, and hopefully we can keep it going.”

After a less-than-impressive start to the 2025-26 season, Charlotte appears to have found new life. Apart from LaMelo Ball‘s availability as a star-caliber player, the Hornets have benefited from the development of Brandon Miller and the rise of Kon Knueppel as a potential franchise cornerstone.

The Hornets remain a wildly inconsistent team, but they should not be taken lightly. Having handed top teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers blowout losses this season, Charlotte has showcased the potential to be a threat.

It seems unlikely for the Hornets to emerge as a potential playoff team, currently placed 12th in the Eastern Conference standings. Still, with the kind of talent at their disposal, one would hope to see them develop into a more consistently competitive unit.