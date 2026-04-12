Lakers Sign 6.0 PPG Two-Way Player For Final Spot On Roster Before The Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers made a calculated move at the perfect time before their last regular-season game. With the playoffs approaching and their backcourt depleted, the front office chose fit over upside, signing Nick Smith Jr. to a standard two-year contract and securing the final roster spot, as per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

This decision comes directly after injuries to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, both of whom are expected to miss the start of the postseason. The Lakers needed immediate guard depth, and they did not have time to experiment. They needed someone who could step into a role and execute, and Smith fits that requirement.

The 21-year-old guard has averaged 6.0 points and one assist in 29 games this season, shooting an efficient 40.0% from three-point range in limited minutes. Those numbers do not stand out at first glance. Yet context matters as Smith plays just over 12 minutes per game.

That is exactly what the Lakers need right now. Over the last three games, his role has already expanded. He has averaged 9.0 points in 12 minutes per game, showing he can scale his production when given the opportunity. That recent stretch likely played a major role in the Lakers’ decision to convert his two-way deal into a full contract before the playoff eligibility deadline.

To make room, the Lakers waived Kobe Bufkin, a former first-round pick who spent most of the season dominating in the G League. Bufkin averaged 24.8 points in the G League and earned All-NBAGL Second Team honors. Still, he did not translate that success consistently at the NBA level, averaging just 2.9 points in limited appearances.

This was not about talent. This was about timing and role clarity. Smith provides something more valuable for a playoff team. Shooting and ball handling under pressure.

Reports suggested the final decision came down to Smith and Drew Timme. Timme may have been the more productive player overall, but the Lakers prioritized guard play. With Doncic and Reaves out, the team cannot afford to lack creators and perimeter threats.

The Lakers currently sit at 52-29, holding the fourth seed in the Western Conference. Their final regular-season game against the Utah Jazz could still shift their seeding. A win, combined with a Denver Nuggets loss, would move them into the third seed. Even so, the bigger concern is survival in the first round.

Without their top two guards, the offensive burden falls heavily on LeBron James. The Lakers are not chasing upside anymore. They are chasing reliability, and this move reflects that shift in mindset. Smith Jr. might not get a lot of minutes, but the Lakers are hoping he can fulfill his role for them during the playoffs