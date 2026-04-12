LeBron James Embraces Becoming Lakers’ Primary Option After Injuries To Luka Doncic And Austin Reaves

LeBron James forced into lead role again as Lakers fight to stay afloat.

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
Feb 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

LeBron James did not expect to be back here as the primary option this season. Not at this stage of his career at 41 years of age. Yet injuries to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves have forced the Los Angeles Lakers to hand him the keys again.

This time, he is embracing it.

“Sounds pretty cool. Sounds pretty good. I would love to get that 3-0 nod, though. But I’m just trying to make plays. I had to tap back into a role that I’ve been accustomed to in the past, but obviously it wasn’t what it was this year.”

“Circumstances have put me back here, and I’m just trying to feed off my teammates. Teammates feeding off me, and just trying to make things happen so we can continue to stay afloat.”

Before the injuries, the Lakers had structure. Doncic handled primary creation while Reaves worked as a secondary scorer. LeBron adapted to a different phase. He averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists while shooting 51.7% from the field. He controlled pace, picked spots, and preserved energy.

That version of the team no longer exists. Now, everything runs through him again.

Over the last three games, LeBron has turned back the clock. He is averaging 28.0 points, 12.7 assists, and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 60/0% from the field and 46.2% from three. Those are not adjusted numbers for a veteran. Those are dominant, MVP-level numbers.

The role is different in every way. Facilitating now means controlling every possession. He has to read defenses, create advantages, and generate shots for teammates who are not natural creators. His assist numbers reflect that shift.

Scoring carries equal weight. Without Doncic, there is no elite isolation scorer next to him. LeBron has to attack mismatches, collapse defenses, and finish plays himself. The efficiency shows he is doing it without forcing bad shots.

LeBron has built his career on these moments. From Cleveland to Miami to Los Angeles, he has stepped into this role whenever needed. The difference now is time. At 41, recovery between games becomes as important as performance during them.

For the Lakers, the path forward is simple. Survive until help returns. That depends entirely on LeBron maintaining this level of production and control. He did not plan for this role, but he is ready for it anyway.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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