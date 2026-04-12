Raptors vs. Nets Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

In the last regular-season matchup between the two sides, the Raptors host the Nets at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, with the home side aiming to clinch an automatic berth and the visitors hoping for a better lottery spot.

The Raptors are 45-36 and sixth in the East. The Nets are 20-61 and 13th. The Raptors are 23-17 at home, while the Nets are 8-32 on the road. The Raptors are coming off a 112-95 loss to the Knicks. The Nets lost 125-108 to the Bucks on Friday. The season series is 2-1 for the Raptors, but the Nets won the most recent meeting, 96-81, on December 21.

This game still has meaning for the home side. The Raptors can secure a top-six playoff spot with a win, and they can still finish fifth if other results go their way. The Nets are in a very different spot. They sit third in the lottery standings, and the bigger priority is clearly draft position and evaluation minutes for young players. That difference in motivation is the main story before tipoff.

Brandon Ingram leads the Raptors with 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, while Scottie Barnes is putting up 18.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. For the Nets, Ben Saraf has averaged 7.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, and Tyson Etienne has given them 6.6 points per game while shooting 40.7% from three.

This is not a normal talent matchup. The Raptors still have proven playoff-level starters available. The Nets are leaning much more on depth pieces and late-season call-up production.

Injury Report

Raptors

RJ Barrett: Questionable (right knee soreness)

Trayce Jackson-Davis: Questionable (illness)

Collin Murray-Boyles: Questionable (neck sprain)

Nets

Nic Claxton: Out (right fifth finger sprain)

Noah Clowney: Out (left ankle injury management)

Egor Demin: Out (left plantar fascia injury management)

Terance Mann: Out (right patella tendinosis)

Josh Minott: Out (left ankle injury management)

Michael Porter Jr.: Out (left hamstring strain)

Day’Ron Sharpe: Out (left thumb surgery)

Ziaire Williams: Out (left foot tenosynovitis / bursitis)

Danny Wolf: Out (left ankle sprain)

Nolan Traore: Questionable (illness)

Ochai Agbaji: Probable (lower back soreness)

Why The Raptors Have The Advantage

The Raptors have the stronger team profile on both ends. They are scoring 114.4 points per game, allowing 111.9, shooting 48.0% from the field, and averaging 29.4 assists. Their offensive rating sits at 115.6, and their defensive rating is 113.2, which ranks among the better marks in the league. The ball moves, the shot quality is solid, and the defense has been good enough all season to give them a stable floor.

The Nets do not have that same base. They are scoring only 106.0 points per game, shooting 44.3% from the field, and their offensive rating is 108.8, which is 30th in the league. Their defensive rating is 118.9, and their net rating is around minus-10, which is near the bottom as well. They also turn the ball over 15.8 times per game. That is a bad mix against a Raptors team that defends, moves the ball, and should have the more serious rotation in a game that still affects playoff seeding.

The matchup history also leans toward the Raptors, even with that ugly loss in the last meeting. They won the first two games of the series by 10 and 23 points. More importantly, they come in knowing exactly what is at stake. Coach Darko Rajakovic said the Raptors need their best focus and their best version in this spot. That is what this game should look like from the home side. Clean offense, real starters, and playoff urgency from the opening quarter.

Why The Nets Have The Advantage

The Nets’ best path is simple. The pressure is all on the Raptors. The Nets are free to play loose, fire threes, and give long minutes to guards who are trying to earn future roles. Tyson Etienne just scored 23 against the Bucks. Malachi Smith had 19 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds in that same game. Ben Saraf also has shown enough shot creation to keep the offense alive in short stretches. If those guards get hot, the game can stay uncomfortable longer than it should.

There is also one thing the Nets can use against the Raptors. The last meeting was a 96-81 Nets win, and it worked because the game got ugly. That is still the formula. Slow the Raptors down, force them into a worse shooting night, and make this more about randomness than structure. The Nets are not the better team. They just need the game to look messy enough that the talent gap becomes smaller for one night.

X-Factors

Jakob Poeltl is a strong x-factor for the Raptors. He is averaging 10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 69.5% from the field. Against a Nets team missing Nic Claxton, Day’Ron Sharpe, and Danny Wolf, this should be a favorable interior matchup. If Poeltl controls the paint and finishes cleanly around the rim, the Raptors should get easy offense without needing to overcomplicate the game.

Ja’Kobe Walter is the other one on the home side. He is averaging 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists, and the three-point shot has been solid at 40.1%. In a game where the Nets will likely pack the paint and dare secondary scorers to beat them, Walter has a real chance to swing a quarter with simple catch-and-shoot offense.

Ben Saraf is the first Nets x-factor. He is averaging 7.2 points and 3.3 assists, and lately he has had more freedom with the ball because so many rotation players are out. The Nets do not need him to dominate. They need him to organize the game, avoid bad turnovers, and create enough paint touches to get the Raptors rotating.

Tyson Etienne is the other one. His season line is modest, but he is averaging 6.6 points and shooting 40.7% from three, and he is coming off a 23-point game against the Bucks. That matters because the Nets’ most realistic upset path is a hot shooting night from guards who can stretch the floor. If Etienne hits early, the Nets can at least put some pressure on the Raptors to execute.

Prediction

The Raptors are the better team, they are at home, and they still have something concrete to play for. Their offense is more stable, their defense is much better, and the Nets are too short-handed to trust over 48 minutes. The Nets can make this game ugly, and they already did once in this season series. But this is still a spot where the Raptors should look sharper, more urgent, and more organized.

Prediction: Raptors 113, Nets 101