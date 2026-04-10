Knicks Player Ratings: Jalen Brunson And Karl-Anthony Towns Impress In Win Over Raptors

The New York Knicks blew out the Toronto Raptors 112-95 at Madison Square Garden on Friday to clinch the third seed in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks seized control of this game in the second quarter by limiting the Raptors to 15 points in the period and never looked back after that.

The Knicks led 51-36 at halftime and would stretch their lead to as many as 19 points in the second half. This was as comfortable as wins get, and they have now swept the season series 5-0 against these Raptors. The Knicks also made it five wins in a row with this victory and are now 53-28 on the season. Here’s a look at how their players fared on the night.

Karl-Anthony Towns: A+

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST, 1 TOV, 8-12 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-5 FT, 30 MIN

Karl-Anthony Towns has impressed for the Knicks lately, and he was excellent here. Towns was aggressive early on, scoring seven points and grabbing four rebounds in the first quarter. He also flashed his playmaking abilities on the night and played some good defense. The Knicks would be hoping to see more of the same in the playoffs from their star big man.

Jalen Brunson: A+

Game Stats: 29 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 3 TOV, 12-18 FG, 2-5 3PT, 3-3 FT, 31 MIN

Jalen Brunson struggled a bit with his shot in the first quarter, going 2-6 from the field, but the Raptors had no answers for him after that. Brunson went 10-12 the rest of the way as he made light work of that defense. The three-time All-Star did see his streak of 10+ assists end at three games, but he and Towns are looking in sync, which is good news for the Knicks.

Mikal Bridges: B+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 1 TOV, 5-10 FG, 2-6 3PT, 1-1 FT, 33 MIN

Mikal Bridges had another solid performance here. Bridges played his part in what was a good defensive showing by the Knicks and had three steals to show for his efforts. He also made a couple of big threes in the fourth quarter to ensure the Raptors had no real hope of pulling off a comeback win.

Jordan Clarkson: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST, 1 TOV, 4-8 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT, 18 MIN

Jordan Clarkson provided a spark off the bench for the Knicks here, as he often does. Clarkson’s playmaking was what stood out here, and he had one wild pass in the fourth quarter to Landry Shamet in the corner that led to a three-pointer.

Jose Alvarado: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 4-6 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-6 FT, 18 MIN

Jose Alvarado might have had a point to prove to head coach Mike Brown after two straight DNPs, and he certainly played like it. Alvarado notably helped spark a 10-0 run to start the second quarter that helped the Knicks create some separation. It was Deuce McBride’s absence that led to him getting an opportunity here, and he took advantage of it.

Ariel Hukporti: B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 4-4 FG, 13 MIN

Ariel Hukporti got an extended run here in Mitchell Robinson’s absence, and he impressed, too. Hukporti was perfect from the field, and each of those eight points came in the second half. He did some good work on the glass as well.

Landry Shamet: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 3-7 FG, 2-5 3PT, 28 MIN

Landry Shamet had scored four points combined over his last two games, so this was a return to form of sorts. Shamet is never going to provide much value with his defense, so he needs to keep this up.

OG Anunoby: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1-4 FG, 0-3 3PT, 15 MIN

A left ankle injury led to OG Anunoby not playing in the second half here for the Knicks. As for the first half, Anunoby’s shots weren’t falling, but he was active on the glass and did some good work as a playmaker. He was effective as always on the defensive end, too.

Josh Hart: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 2 TOV, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-4 FT, 30 MIN

Josh Hart came into this game on the back of a 26-point outing against the Boston Celtics. Hart had drilled two huge threes in the closing stages of that game, but didn’t make a single field goal here. He was at least active on the defense end, especially early on.

Mohamed Diawara: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-2 3PT, 3-4 FT, 11 MIN

Mohamed Diawara has gotten some playing time lately, and you know what you’re going to get from him when he’s on the court. Diawara will hustle and play defense, which is what he did here as well. He missed both of his field goal attempts, though.