Pistons Defeat Red-Hot Hornets: 4 Takeaways From Potential Playoff Matchup

In their second-to-last game of the 2025-26 season, the Detroit Pistons were in Spectrum Center for their latest rematch against the Charlotte Hornets. After winning the previous two matchups, including a thriller back in February, the Pistons felt good about their chances, and those feelings were validated en route to a 118-100 victory.

Jalen Duren was the hero for Detroit tonight, with 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists, zero steals, and zero blocks on 72.7% shooting from the field. Duncan Robinson, meanwhile, dropped 19 points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and zero blocks on 54.5% shooting and 42.9% shooting from three. Cade Cunningham has a quiet night by his standards with just 14 points, two rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block on on 53.8% shooting from the field.

On the other side, LaMelo Ball led all scorers with 27 points, five rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block on 35.0% shooting and 37.5% shooting from three. Brandon Miller poured in 22 points, three rebounds, zero assists, four steals, and zero blocks on 45.0% shooting and 25.0% shooting from three, while Coby White delivered 11 points, two rebounds, one assist, zero steals, and zero blocks on 42.9% shooting and 66.7% shooting from three.

In the end, both teams were fighting hard to take control, but the Pistons’ combination of depth, talent, and discipline gave them the edge down the stretch that decided the game. With the loss, the Hornets are now destined for the play-in, meaning what we just saw could be a taste of what’s to come in the first round. That makes these takeaways all the more important as both teams gear up for a competitive postseason.

1. Championship Defense On Display

On the verge of a 60-win campaign, the Pistons have been dominating for a while now, and they already have the first seed secured. Still, their defense showed up today to keep the Hornets in check and tilt the game in their favor. Their masterpiece was in the fourth quarter, when they held Charlotte to just 10 points compared to their 25. More than anything, that made the biggest difference tonight, as the Hornets shot just 38.6% from the field for the entire game. It was even worse from three, where they went 13-47 (27.7%).

With 20 personal fouls, the Pistons used their size and physicality to challenge Charlotte’s defenders, keeping everyone in check thanks to constant communication and consistent coverage. For the Pistons, these defensive performances are just part of their routine, and it’s why everything looked so seamless and coordinated. If they can carry this effort into the postseason, it will make them a tough team to beat.

2. Jalen Duren Has Arrived

Jalen Duren was a premium disruptor today, helping to hold Diabate, Knueppel, and Bridges (the starting frontcourt for Charlotte) to a combined 28 points on 10-23 shooting. His presence was looming large over the game, as he was challenging shots and applying pressure in critical areas on the floor. Best of all, with Cade Cunningham going for just 14 points, he helped make up for the struggles with one of his more complete games of the season.

In 21 minutes, he dropped 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists, zero steals, and zero blocks on an efficient 72.7% shooting from the field. Amid questions and doubts about his team’s playoff odds, this was a statement game for Duren, where he showed that he really can be that co-star Cade Cunningham desperately needs. At just 22, he’s still in active development, but his rise has played a direct role in their overwhelming success this season.

3. Pistons Bench Is Loaded

The Spurs, Thunder, and Celtics are often cited as the deepest teams in the league, but perhaps the Pistons deserve a place at the table. With light minutes for the starters (nobody played over 30 minutes), the second unit got a chance to shine today, and they answered the call with a balanced spread of contributions. In total, between Daniss Jenkins, Caris LeVert, Kevin Huerter, Isaiah Stewart, Ronald Holland II, Javonte Green, and Paul Reed, the Pistons’ bench added 45 points, compared to the Hornets’ 21.

Ultimately, while the starters set the pace, the bench unit maintained a consistent flow that allowed them to keep momentum throughout the game. Coming off a loss to the Magic, the team was itching to make things right, and everyone was fully locked in. The confidence was especially notable tonight, as the reserves played with a certain freedom and purpose that only the most focused teams pull off. In the playoffs, that depth will matter, and it could swing more than a few games in their favor.

4. Ball Movement Shows Perfect Chemistry

The mark of a great team is how the players synergize together. In the case of the Pistons, this is a group that’s been through a lot together, and it showed today with that unspoken chemistry on the floor. Five different players hit double figures, including four starters and Ronald Holland II off the bench. As a group, the Pistons totaled 29 assists, led by Cade Cunningham with seven, who was setting teammates up with his usual brilliance and vision.

Impressively, everyone on the Pistons got their turn in the offense, and that’s why nobody shot over 13 attempts. With timely passes and perfect reads, the Pistons’ offense was humming, and it stems from all the chemistry they’ve built over the years. Compared to the Hornets, where most of the shots were hogged by LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller (20 attempts each), it doesn’t take a genius to notice what sets these teams apart.