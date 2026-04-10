Hornets vs. Pistons Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Charlotte Hornets host the Detroit Pistons at the Spectrum Center on Friday, April 10, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Hornets are 43-37 and ninth in the East with a 21-19 home record, while the Pistons are 58-22 and first in the East with a 26-13 road record.

The Hornets are coming off a rough 113-102 loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, while the Pistons picked up a dominant 137-111 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. The last meeting between these teams came on February 9, 2026, with the Pistons picking up a 110-104 win on the road. This is the third and final matchup between the teams this season, with Detroit holding a 2-0 advantage.

The Hornets are led by LaMelo Ball, who’s averaging 20.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in a strong campaign this season. Brandon Miller is the team’s second option, averaging 20.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in his third NBA season.

The Pistons are led by Cade Cunningham, who’s averaging 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 9.9 assists this season, and will be returning to the court after missing the last 11 games with a collapsed lung. His co-star Jalen Duren is thriving as the Pistons’ starting center, averaging 19.5 points and 10.6 rebounds this season.

The Pistons are going to help Cunningham get ready for the Playoffs, but don’t have a winning incentive with the No. 1 seed secured. However, this is a must-win for the Hornets if they hope to finish outside the dreaded 9-10 Play-In Tournament matchup.

Injury Report

Hornets

Coby White: Probable (groin)

Tidjane Salaun: Out (G League)

Antonio Reeves: Out (G League)

Tosan Evbuomwan: Out (G League)

Liam McNeeley: Out (G League)

P.J. Hall: Out (ankle)

Pistons

Kevin Huerter: Questionable (illness)

Isaac Jones: Out (G League)

Wendell Moore Jr.: Out (G League)

Why The Hornets Have The Advantage

The Hornets need a win to give value to what has been an incredible season turnaround for the franchise. They’ve been one of the best teams in the NBA since January 2026, but they had a huge hole to climb out of, which they’ve done but it’s not been enough for a top-six seed. Their advantage comes from the hunger and fire they’ve shown over the last three months, which might be for nothing if they lose this game and condemn themselves to the 9-10 Play-In matchup.

The Hornets’ biggest strength over the Pistons is their incredible three-point shooting. Charlotte ranks second in the NBA in three-point attempts (43.1 3PA) and third in the NBA in percentage (38.0 3P%). Even with the intimidating defense they’ll face, the Hornets just need to catch fire with their outside shooting to potentially spring an upset in this clash. Coach Charles Lee has created an offense that is fast and generates 26.5 assists per game, so they’ll hope that ball movement continues against one of the best defenses in the NBA.

The Hornets are slightly better rebounders overall than the Pistons, grabbing 46.1 per game compared to Detroit’s 45.5 per game. This could be a crucial difference-maker if the Hornets can create extra possessions to soften up the resolute Pistons’ defensive structure.

The Hornets have a 118.6 offensive rating and 113.5 defensive rating over the season, but that factors in their slow start to the season. Their 122.3 offensive and 111.1 defensive rating since January 1, 2026, highlights how good they’ve been for half the season. This is the version they need to pick up a very important win.

Why The Pistons Have The Advantage

The Pistons are one of the best teams in the NBA this season for a reason. They lead the league in blocks with 6.4 per game, while also leading the league in steals and points in the paint over the season. While the Hornets might have a rebounding edge over them, the Pistons have demonstrably been a stronger interior team this season.

They can contain Charlotte’s electric three-point shooting with their perimeter defensive unit, which is holding opponents to 34.5 3P% this season. If they’re motivated to stop the Hornets, they just need to bring the effort and hustle we’ve known them to bring all season. They have the second-best defensive rating in the NBA this season (108.9), forcing 20.8 deflections per game and recovering 5.8 loose balls per game.

Cade Cunningham’s return will give the Pistons a huge offensive boost after the team looked to struggle offensively in recent games. The team has an 118.7 offensive rating when Cunningham is on the court, so there will be palpable excitement to see what he can do. He’ll end the season with 64 games if he plays all remaining games, so it’ll be interesting to see if he can make the league make an exception to keep him awards-eligible.

The Pistons might not have the same winning incentive as the Hornets, but this isn’t a team that’s had the success they’ve had by letting games slip because they were unnecessary. Reaching the 60-win mark would be a significant milestone for the franchise. They can’t reach that mark without winning their final two games of the season, including a win over the Hornets on Friday night.

X-Factors

Rookie Kon Knueppel wants to secure the Rookie of the Year award after averaging 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists this season. His historic shooting and winning contributions have been a huge reason for the Hornets’ resurgence, and he’ll hope to break out of a recent cold spell with a big game against Detroit.

Coby White is probable to play in the game against the Pistons, but their chances will improve if he’s made available. The midseason addition is averaging 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on the Hornets, filling their need for a high-level Sixth Man of the Year effortlessly. The 26-year-old could be the biggest offensive swing piece in this game, so his production will be closely monitored.

Duncan Robinson is one of the biggest x-factors in the NBA with his incredible shooting ability. He’s averaging 12.1 points on 41.0% from three and 7.0 three-point attempts per game this season. He’s one of the best shooters in the NBA and is one of the only reliable options the Pistons have from three. Detroit has a 22-4 record when Robinson hits over four three-pointers this season.

Ausar Thompson is one of the most productive defensive players in the NBA, averaging 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.0 steals per game this season. If Thompson is locking up the multiple explosive weapons the Hornets have on offense, this will be a comfortable win for the Pistons. His offensive efficiency leaves much to be desired, but his defensive skill alone makes him one of the key players on this roster.

Prediction

It’s hard to pick against the Pistons, given the incredible season they’ve had this season. It’s even harder to pick against them when Cade Cunningham is playing, but that’s the choice we’re making. The Hornets will win this game and spring an upset, establishing their worth as dark-horse contenders. A loss could be catastrophic and force them into an unfortunate Play-In situation, so that hunger could drive them to a good result against the best team in the NBA.

Prediction: Hornets 109, Pistons 106