Nuggets Destroy Thunder To Firmly Grasp Third Seed In West; 5 Key Takeaways

The Denver Nuggets took advantage of the OKC Thunder's extensive DNP list to earn a dominant 127-107 victory and clinch the third seed in the Western Conference.

Eddie Bitar
4 Min Read
Dec 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas (17) gestures in the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets took control from the opening tip and never looked back. In a 127-107 rout, Denver led for 97% of the game and built a lead as large as 21, overwhelming the Oklahoma City Thunder with elite shot-making and physical dominance inside. Of course, it helped that 10 players were DNPs for the opposition.

Shooting 51% from the field and a blistering 49% from three, the Nuggets looked every bit like a team locking into playoff form at the right time. With the third seed looking very likely for them, here are the five key takeaways of this matchup.

 

1. Denver’s Three-Point Barrage Broke The Game Open

The Nuggets turned this game into a shooting clinic, knocking down 21-43 from beyond the arc (49%), compared to Oklahoma City’s 14-44 (32%). That +21 advantage from three-point range essentially decided the game before the fourth quarter even began.

It wasn’t just one player catching fire – it was a full-team assault. Julian Strawther hit 4-7 from deep for 22 points, Tyus Jones went a perfect 3-3 from three, and David Roddy added 3-6 off the bench. Seven different Nuggets hit at least one three, stretching OKC’s defense beyond its limits and creating constant breakdowns.

 

2. Jonas Valanciunas Dominates The Glass And Paint

Jonas Valanciunas was an absolute force, finishing with 23 points and 17 rebounds on 9-14 shooting. He controlled the interior on both ends, grabbing 6 offensive boards and anchoring a Nuggets team that won the rebounding battle 49-46.

His presence wore down Oklahoma City’s frontcourt. The Thunder managed 46 points in the paint, but many of those came late when the game was already slipping away. Valanciunas’ +16 plus/minus reflected how impactful he was, especially during Denver’s early runs that created separation.

 

3. Bench Production Turns It Into A Blowout

Denver’s depth completely overwhelmed Oklahoma City’s second unit. The Nuggets’ bench poured in major contributions, highlighted by David Roddy’s 21 points on 8-12 shooting and Jalen Pickett’s 13 points and 4 assists.

Even beyond scoring, the second unit brought energy and efficiency. Denver’s reserves helped maintain the pace, keep ball movement flowing, and extend leads instead of giving them back. By contrast, OKC’s bench struggled with efficiency, including a 7-22 shooting night from Jaylin Williams.

 

4. Thunder’s Inefficiency And Turnovers Kill Any Momentum

Oklahoma City simply couldn’t find consistent offense. They shot just 42% from the field and 32% from three, taking 99 shots but failing to convert efficiently. Despite grabbing 15 offensive rebounds, they couldn’t turn those extra possessions into enough points to keep pace.

Nikola Topic had 14 points and 11 assists but also committed 8 turnovers, a reflection of how disruptive Denver’s defense was. The Thunder finished with 13 turnovers overall, and while that number isn’t outrageous, their inability to capitalize on Denver’s 17 turnovers (only 21 points off them) highlighted the gap in execution.

 

5. Nuggets Look Like A Team Peaking At The Right Time

This was a statement about where Denver stands heading into the postseason. They assisted on 28 baskets, shot 92% from the free-throw line (12-13), and recorded 6 blocks defensively, showcasing a complete, balanced performance.

Players like Bruce Brown (10 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists) and Christian Braun provided all-around contributions that don’t always show up in headlines but are crucial in winning basketball. When a team combines elite shooting, depth, and physicality like this, it’s a sign of a group that’s finding its rhythm at exactly the right moment.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article Apr 2, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) runs down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images Pistons Defeat Red-Hot Hornets: 4 Takeaways From Potential Playoff Matchup
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