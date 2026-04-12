Shaquille O’Neal Unsure About Karl-Anthony Towns’ Reliability With Knicks: Am I Getting A Tiger Or Cat

Shaquille O’Neal did not hold back when he spoke about the New York Knicks. His concern about Karl-Anthony Towns comes down to one issue: Consistency.

Speaking on The Big Podcast, O’Neal questioned which version of Towns shows up on a nightly basis. He framed it in simple terms.

“You know what scares me about the Knicks? I don’t know which KAT Imma get. Am I going to get a tiger or am I going to get a cat? Seriously, sometimes he plays phenomenal, and other times he’s nowhere to be found. If he plays like I know he can play, imma go with the Knicks, but he hasn’t shown me that in the last couple of years.”

Towns remains one of the most skilled big men in the league. He can score inside, stretch the floor, and create mismatches against almost any defender. His offensive versatility is elite. Few centers can shoot, handle, and post up at his level. Still, Shaq is not convinced that it matters if it does not translate every night.

The numbers suggest a strong season. Towns averaged 20.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 50.1% from the field and 36.8% from three-point range. Those are efficient, high-level numbers for a modern big man. He stretched the floor, controlled the glass, and remained a central offensive piece.

The Knicks backed that production with results. They finished 53-28, securing the third seed in the Eastern Conference. That record reflects a team that has been consistent across the season, even if individual performances have fluctuated.

That criticism carries weight. O’Neal dominated the league through physical presence and consistency. His expectation for big men reflects that standard. He wants dominance, not flashes.

With the New York Knicks, the stakes are higher. Towns is no longer asked to develop. He is expected to deliver. The Knicks built their structure around him and Jalen Brunson. That pairing defines their ceiling. If Towns plays at his best, the Knicks become dangerous. If he disappears, their offense shrinks quickly.

This season has only amplified the conversation. Under Mike Brown, Towns has taken on a slightly different role. At times, he has looked more passive. His touches fluctuate. His aggression comes and goes. That inconsistency creates problems in high-pressure games. Shaq pointed it out clearly. Some nights, Towns looks unstoppable. Other nights, he fades into the background.

For New York, the answer will define their season. If Towns embraces a more aggressive approach, the Knicks gain balance. Brunson can operate with less pressure, and the offense becomes harder to guard, which immediately raises the ceiling.

O’Neal is not dismissing Towns, but he is challenging him. If Towns plays to his full ability every night, the Knicks become a serious threat in the East. If he does not, expect an early exit for the Knicks.