Thunder vs. Suns Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

In what’s one of the best matchups of Sunday’s season finale, the Thunder host the Suns at Paycom Center at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Thunder are 64-17, first in the West, and 34-6 at home. The Suns are 44-37, locked into the No. 7 seed, and 19-21 on the road.

Both teams lost on Friday. The Thunder fell 127-107 to the Nuggets after sitting several regulars, while the Suns lost 101-73 to the Lakers. The season series is 3-1 for the Thunder, with wins by 4, 49, and 27 points before the Suns took the fourth meeting by three.

This game is more about health than standings. The Thunder already own the No. 1 overall seed, and Mark Daigneault said the plan for Sunday should look similar to Friday, with the focus on getting through the game clean. The Suns also know their place. They are headed to the Play-In as the No. 7 seed, so their priority is rhythm, not pushing too hard with a short turnaround coming next.

The available headliners are different from a normal Thunder-Suns game. Jared McCain is averaging 10.5 points and 2.0 rebounds for the Thunder, while Aaron Wiggins has added 9.5 points and 3.1 rebounds.

For the Suns, Jalen Green has put up 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, and Mark Williams has given them 11.7 points and 8.0 rebounds. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Devin Booker both out, those are the names that shape the matchup now.

Injury Report

Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out (right oblique injury management)

Alex Caruso: Out (rest)

Isaiah Hartenstein: Out (left soleus injury management)

Chet Holmgren: Out (low back spasms)

Isaiah Joe: Out (left knee soreness)

Ajay Mitchell: Out (left ankle injury management)

Thomas Sorber: Out (right ACL surgical recovery)

Cason Wallace: Out (left great toe soreness)

Jalen Williams: Out (right hamstring injury management)

Jaylin Williams: Out (right Achilles tendinitis)

Suns

Grayson Allen: Out (left hamstring soreness)

Devin Booker: Out (right ankle injury management)

Dillon Brooks: Out (left 2nd metacarpal injury management)

Royce O’Neale: Out (left knee injury management)

Collin Gillespie: Questionable (right shoulder contusion)

Jordan Goodwin: Questionable (left ankle sprain)

Jalen Green: Questionable (right knee soreness)

Haywood Highsmith: Questionable (right knee injury management)

Mark Williams: Questionable (left foot injury management)

Why The Thunder Have The Advantage

The biggest edge is team quality. The Thunder lead the league in net rating at plus-11.6 and defensive rating at 106.1. They also score 119.2 points per game, shoot 48.4% from the field, hit 36.4% from three and commit only 12.6 turnovers per game. Even with most of the main group sitting, that season-long profile tells you how solid their structure has been. They defend, they protect the ball and they rarely hand games away.

The second edge is the matchup history. The Thunder have already beaten the Suns three times this season, and two of those wins were not close. They won 138-89 and 136-109 in the last two meetings before the Suns answered on Jan. 4. That matters because the core of the matchup has looked the same most of the year. The Thunder’s defense has taken away easy offense, and the Suns have had trouble scoring efficiently when the game slows down.

There is also more reserve structure on the Thunder side. Friday’s loss still had some value for them. Nikola Topic played 39 minutes and finished with 14 points and 11 assists. The group around him has spent the season inside a very clear system, and that usually helps in games like this, when both teams are missing stars and clean execution matters more than talent at the top.

Why The Suns Have The Advantage

The Suns’ path starts with shot volume from the perimeter. They make 14.7 threes per game, and even with all the lineup changes, that is still the easiest way for them to stay in the game. They also rank fourth in steals at 9.6 per game, so they can create extra possessions when the ball gets loose. If this turns into a messy reserve game with long rebounds and transition chances, that helps the Suns more than a clean half-court game does.

The other point is motivation inside the rotation. The Suns still need this game to sharpen lineups before the Play-In, and Jordan Ott said the plan was to find rhythm for the available group. That does not mean the Suns will push their questionable players too hard. It does mean this is not a throwaway game for them either. The guys who do play should have a real offensive role, and that can matter against a Thunder team that already has everything settled.

X-Factors

Nikola Topic is a real X-factor for the Thunder. His season line is small at 3.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, but Friday was a reminder of why this game matters for him. He handled a much bigger role and showed real playmaking. If he controls the ball and keeps the turnovers down, the Thunder should still generate enough good offense to win.

Kenrich Williams is another one. He is averaging 6.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists, and this kind of game fits him because he does not need touches to help. He can defend multiple spots, rebound, move the ball, and give the Thunder stable minutes while so many regulars sit. If the game gets messy, he is one of the players who can keep the Thunder from losing structure.

Collin Gillespie is the first X-Factor for the Suns if he plays. He is averaging 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists, and he is the closest thing they have to a steady organizer in this group. His shooting and decision-making matter more with Booker out and Jalen Green not fully certain to play. If he is available and productive, the Suns can at least keep their offense in order.

Ryan Dunn is the other one. He is averaging 5.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, and he started the last game. The Suns need energy defenders and wings who can survive extra minutes without breaking the structure. Dunn fits that better than most of the roster right now. If he rebounds his spot and gives them a few easy baskets, the game can stay competitive longer than expected.

Prediction

This should be one of those strange final-day games where the names on the floor matter more than the standings. Even then, the Thunder still have the better base. They defend at an elite level, they have been much better in the season series, and their reserve group comes from a stronger overall system. The Suns can keep it close if the three-point shooting shows up and if Gillespie gives them control. But the cleaner pick is still the home team.

Prediction: Thunder 114, Suns 103