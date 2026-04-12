Isaiah Stewart Gets Into An Altercation With Jay Huff In The Last Game Of The Regular Season

The Detroit Pistons came away with a convincing 133-121 win over the Indiana Pacers in the final game of the regular season, ending the campaign with an impressive 60-22 record. While this victory sees the Pistons gain some momentum heading into the playoffs, an incident involving Isaiah Stewart almost raised some flags for Detroit.

The Pistons enjoyed a 20-point lead late in the third quarter, displaying all the makings of a blowout victory. With under a minute left in the quarter, however, the game had to be stopped after a brief altercation between Isaiah Stewart and Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff.

Jay Huff and Isaiah Stewart altercation pic.twitter.com/AYaFB3Hk9l — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) April 12, 2026

By the looks of it, Isaiah Stewart could be seen yelling defensive instructions at his teammates before closely marking Huff. At this point, the Pacers center intentionally dug his elbow into Stewart’s chest, following up by swinging his arm around the Pistons’ center’s face.

This garnered an aggressive (and possibly justified) response from Stewart, who shoved Huff aside before speaking to the officials to acknowledge the play.

Isaiah Stewart has developed a reputation for engaging in altercations, especially this season. While there have typically been more violent outcomes, leading to penalties, it would appear that Stewart actually displayed restraint in this situation, which may be viewed as a positive sign to some extent.

For the most part, Huff’s actions could be deemed excessive. Still, upon further review, the referees only ruled it an offensive foul.

It could be argued that the Pacers players were targeting Stewart in Sunday night’s game, as he was blindsided by Pacers forward Jalen Slawson early in the fourth quarter. Unlike the Jay Huff altercation, however, the refs ruled a flagrant 2, promptly leading to Slawson’s ejection.

The Pistons Will Need Isaiah Stewart In The Playoffs

While Isaiah Stewart has cultivated a reputation as the modern-day “enforcer,” it is clear that he adds tremendous value to the Detroit Pistons. As a key member of the rotation and a solid defensive anchor behind Jalen Duren, the Pistons will be grateful to have the big man back in the rotation.

Due to injuries and suspensions, Stewart has only been available for 57 games this season. In these 57 appearances, however, the Pistons’ big man has been vital to the team’s tremendous performances this year.

While his averages of 9.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game may not necessarily stand out, the Pistons have enjoyed a 41-16 record when Stewart has been available. Given that the team posted a 9-4 record during his recent 13-game absence due to injury, Stewart’s impact on winning is even more apparent.

The Pistons have taken a cautious approach with Isaiah Stewart after returning from injury. By staggering his minutes, Detroit has ensured that the big man gets his feet under him before the playoffs begin.

As the top-seeded team in the East, the Pistons emerge as the favorites to make it out of the conference. While players such as Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren will undoubtedly be the driving force behind the Pistons’ success, players like Isaiah Stewart will prove equally crucial in supporting their postseason run.