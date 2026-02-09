Pistons All-Star Jalen Duren Ejected With 3 Players As Massive Brawl Erupts At Hornets Game

The Detroit Pistons vs Charlotte Hornets game on Monday night was poised to be a showdown between the top team in the East and the hottest team in the NBA. However, matters reached a flashpoint early, as a fight broke out in the third quarter, resulting in the ejection of four players.

The first half was split between the two teams. After the Hornets came out firing in the first quarter, the Pistons responded with a strong display in the second, securing a four-point lead heading into the third.

Detroit started pulling away early in the third, securing an eight-point lead, but things went downhill quickly.

PISTONS & HORNETS FIGHT NIGHT 🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/XgEym9sFHZ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 10, 2026

With 7:09 on the clock, Hornets center Moussa Diabate committed a foul on Pistons’ All-Star Jalen Duren. While this would have been an ordinary event in any other game, Diabate appeared to get in Duren’s face, resulting in immediate retaliation from the Pistons’ star. What followed was complete mayhem.

After Duren seemingly pushed Diabate away by putting a hand on his face, the Hornets’ big man responded aggressively, charging at Duren. Although Diabate was being held back by Tobias Harris, Hornets forward Miles Bridges came to his teammate’s aid and shoved Duren.

While the Hornets’ benches cleared in an attempt to hold Diabate back, Bridges broke away and fanned the flames by throwing a punch at the Pistons’ big man. In response, Isaiah Stewart entered the fray, charging at Bridges from the Pistons’ bench, adding a new layer to the melee.

Stewart’s involvement is not shocking in the slightest. Given his reputation for getting involved in brawls and altercations with opposing players, the Pistons’ big man garners attention in such situations.

Following the official review, Diabate, Duren, Miles Bridges, and Isaiah Stewart were all ejected, with the Pistons being awarded two free throws from the initial shooting foul committed by the Hornets’ center.

For the Hornets, the impact of these ejections, while significant, wasn’t necessarily debilitating. Although Diabate had notched six rebounds for the game, he hadn’t been as impactful on the offensive end. Meanwhile, Bridges was also struggling, adding only six points and four rebounds before his ejection.

In comparison, losing Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart had far greater implications for the Pistons. With two of their primary big men out, Detroit faced a crisis. Still, Paul Reed has positioned himself as a reliable backup, adding 10 points, two steals, and two blocks in 13 minutes.

Midway through the fourth, Detroit enjoys a 12-point lead as Duncan Robinson (17 points, 8-10 FG) steps up to support Cade Cunningham. With the momentum on their side, the Pistons seem primed to end the Hornets’ nine-game winning streak at this stage.