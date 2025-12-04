Isaiah Stewart Threatens Bobby Portis During Scuffle: “I’d Kill You N***a”

Sparks flew during Wednesday night's game between the Pistons and the Bucks as Isaiah Stewart openly threatened Bobby Portis after a hard foul.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Dec 3, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) in the second half and was later ejected in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart has developed a reputation as an enforcer over the last few years. During Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, this aspect of the center’s game was put on full display as he openly threatened Bucks big man Bobby Portis during the second half.

While going back and forth with Portis, Stewart seemingly said some choice words to the Bucks forward.

“I’ll punch the f**k out of you, boy,” Stewart said. “You want some? I’d kill you, n***a.”

The Pistons enjoyed a seven-point lead late in the third quarter. With Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined due to an apparent leg injury, Detroit seemed to be on track to come away with another win, adding to their impressive tally.

However, as Isaiah Stewart was driving to the basket, he was fouled on a shot attempt by Bobby Portis, who stood his ground even after committing the foul. Stewart was quick to respond to this, gesturing with his knuckles to indicate that he was ready to fight.

Given that the situation could have escalated, the officials and the players were quick to separate the two, though Isaiah Stewart remained engaged until he reached the Pistons’ bench.

Although both players received technical fouls, only Stewart was ejected, since it was his second of the game. He ended the night with five points, four rebounds, one steal, and two blocks in 18 minutes of action.

 

How Did Isaiah Stewart’s Departure Affect The Pistons?

Despite Isaiah Stewart’s ejection, the Pistons found themselves in a comfortable position, leading 85-78 heading into the fourth quarter. However, with Jalen Duren in foul trouble, the Bucks took advantage of the situation and started putting the pressure on Detroit.

Milwaukee’s backcourt of Ryan Rollins, AJ Green, and Kevin Porter Jr. carved up the Pistons’ defense in the fourth quarter. With Porter and Green shooting lights out from behind the arc, the Bucks eventually came back to take the lead from the Pistons.

Milwaukee’s impressive perimeter shooting and rebounding effort made all the difference in the game’s late stages. Considering that Detroit’s offense also fell apart, posting only 24 points in the fourth, the Bucks made the most of the opportunity to secure a clutch 113-109 win.

Although his role is limited, Isaiah Stewart is a vital player in the Detroit Pistons’ rotation. With averages of 9.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game on 52.6% shooting from the field and 40.9% from three-point range this season, he remains a key player off the bench.

His ejection against the Bucks may not have been the sole reason for the loss, but it was certainly a factor. As the Pistons now fall to 17-5 on the season, they will hope to regain their winning momentum as soon as possible.

Siddhant Gupta
