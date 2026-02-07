Charlotte Hornets Extend Streak To Nine With Convincing Road Win vs. Hawks

The Hornets were 15-27 at one point this season, well below .500, and on track to finish as one of the worst teams in the league. Ever since January 22, however, this team hasn’t stopped winning, and it’s got the entire NBA on notice. Tonight, they continued the streak with an impressive victory (126-119) over the Hawks, moving up to 10th place in the East as winners of nine straight games.

Miles Bridges put on a show despite the hostile surroundings, dropping 26 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 71.4% shooting and 25.0% shooting from three. Young swingman Kon Knueppel contributed 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists, zero steals, and one block on 53.3% shooting and 54.5% shooting from three. Finally, LaMelo Ball added 19 points, one rebound, nine assists, two steals, and zero blocks on 35.0% shooting and 25.0% shooting from three.

For the losing side, Jalen Johnson led the way with 31 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, three steals, and zero blocks on 55.6% shooting and 40.0% shooting from three. Zaccharie Risacher finished with 18 points, three rebounds, zero assists, zero steals, and three blocks on 70.0% shooting and 100.0% shooting from three. At center, Onyeka Okongwu put up 16 points, nine rebounds, two assists, zero steals, and two blocks on 54.5% shooting and 57.1% shooting from three.

Unlike Tuesday’s game against the Rockets, it was a shootout in this contest as both teams combined to 36 threes. As points were flowing on both sides, the game was anyone’s for the taking until the fourth and final frame, when the Hornets finally pulled away. Among other things, it was their 16-for-16 shooting at the free-throw line that helped tip the score in their favor.

“It means the world, you know, because I’ve been through a lot with this team,” said Miles Bridges after the game. “I’ve been through the lows, I’ve been to the play-in, and now I think we’re at the highest of our highs, and want to keep going.”

Ultimately, for a team with a long history of failure and irrelevance, nobody saw this streak coming. At 25-28, most teams don’t see the Hornets as a threat, but they are proving the doubters wrong with every win. Whether you love or hate the Charlotte Hornets, you have to respect what they are doing right now as the hottest team in the NBA.

“They’re going to make the playoffs, and I hope they make their series exciting. I would be so down to see a Hornets vs Pistons conference finals with how things are going,” wrote one fan on X.

Many factors are at play in this miraculous run, but a few players in particular are leading the pack: LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, Miles Bridges, and Brandon Miller. Those four have been the engine for Charlotte’s rise, but key contributions from Ryan Kalkbrenner, Moussa Diabate and Josh Green have also made a difference.

“The best part of this streak is that I’ve seen the Hornets win at least 5 different ways,” one fan wrote. “That’s a true sign of change for this organization.”

In a season that’s been stuffed with surprises, the Hornets may be the NBA’s best story right now. Just a few months ago, they were shrouded in irrelevancy, on track for another wasted year. But now, they’ve found something real that could mark the start of a new era for this team.

While the Hornets still have a lot to prove, it takes a special team to win nine straight games. With everything clicking right now, this group cannot be denied, and they shouldn’t be overlooked. In just two days, they will face arguably their toughest test yet: a showdown against the Detroit Pistons, and a win there will tie a franchise record.