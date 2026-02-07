Rob Pelinka Opens Up On Lakers Trade Deadline, Luka Doncic Injury, And The Addition Of Luke Kennard

Pressure is mounting in Los Angeles as the Lakers try to secure a top-six spot in the standings. With multiple months still left to play, it’s too early to call this season a success or failure, but GM Rob Pelinka clearly likes the way things are headed. In fact, in a recent chat with the media, Rob reflected on his recent activity, starting with the trade deadline.

“I would say we were aggressive,” said Pelinka, via Dave McMenamin. “And one form of being aggressive is saying no to moves that come your way that might not be best for the short- and long-term future. That’s being aggressive, even though you end up doing nothing because it’s hard to say no sometimes to getting a good player that could be a quick short-term fix, but could have complications for the long-term, where it doesn’t fit the vision for the team. So, we were very aggressive, and we worked incredibly hard. We evaluated numerous things. We had multiple conversations, got close on some things, but ended up making the move we made, and we feel good about it.”

Many fans were disappointed that Pelinka didn’t do more, but he insists that there was not a major move on the table that would have helped them. Rather, Pelinka opted to settle for Luke Kennard, a knockdown shooter who he feels can help plug some major vulnerabilities.

“Clearly, right now, he’s the game’s best shooter, leading in three-point percentage,” Pelinka added. “We just felt like the gravity and space he could create with the group, with LeBron or with Luka or Austin, just being a reliable guy that could create space, hit big shots in big games, and really help us on a playoff run. When you get to add the best shooter in the game to your group at the deadline, that’s a great opportunity, so we seized it.”

Of course, it doesn’t matter who Pelinka adds if the stars aren’t healthy. This season hasn’t been great in that regard, and now Luka Doncic is dealing with a strained hamstring. It’s been a difficult challenge for this team, but the Lakers GM expressed optimism toward a quick recovery.

“Luka, one of his greatest qualities, when he has an injury or is unavailable for a game, he’s deeply upset. He can’t stand not playing basketball; he loves the game so much and wants to play every night,” said the Lakers GM. “That’s an incredible quality, just a player who is fighting and clawing to play versus looking for a reason not to. So, we commend Luka for that. In terms of this injury, the good news is it doesn’t appear to be anything serious.”

Finally, Pelinka confirmed plans to fill the final 15th roster spot. There are several free agents right now who are good candidates, and the Lakers plan to consider every possibility ahead of the upcoming playoff run.

“We have an open roster spot, and we are in active conversations with some players who are available now, doing our due diligence,” said Pelinka. “Of course, players down the road could come in through the buyout market. So, we are evaluating that 15th roster spot, and at some point we will fill it.”

At 31-19 this season, the Lakers are in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race. One win or loss could move them several places in the standings, and the margin for error has never been slimmer. If the Lakers want to keep up, it’s going to take a cohesive and consistent effort for the rest of the season.

On paper, this Lakers team isn’t the strongest or the deepest, or the most talented, but Rob Pelinka believes in this group.  He believes in Luka Doncic, the impact of Luke Kennard, and the chemistry they’ve built with this current cast. Of course, there’s still a chance they can get even better depending on who they sign with that final roster spot.

