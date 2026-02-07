Luke Kennard Flexes His Shooting Touch Before First Lakers Game: Fans Are Impressed

Luke Kennard was seen draining shots during pregame warmups, offering an early glimpse of the shooting the Lakers added to their roster.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Dec 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Luke Kennard (3) shoots in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The addition of Luke Kennard this season won’t change the Lakers‘ standing in any significant way. Still, he has the potential to help them if he can play up to his usual standards. Fortunately, ahead of Saturday’s game, Kennard gave the fans a glimpse at what he can do with a shooting display that prompted heavy praise from the Lakers community.

Making some wide-open, warm-up jump shots is hardly cause for Lakers fans to expect a championship, but it’s a positive sign of the kind of impact he can make. In the span of 34 seconds, he went 6-7 on threes. More importantly, his form looked comfortable, natural, and fluid as he prepared for his first game in the Purple and Gold.

“Finally, a lazer shooter and consistent one too,” wrote one fan on X. “Hopefully he works out unlike fraud Beasley.”

While it might not seem like much to the critics, it was a beautiful sight for Lakers fans, who have been stuck watching one of the worst shooting teams in the league. Outside of the stars, the Lakers didn’t really have any reliable shot-makers from three. In fact, with guys like Jarred Vanderbilt, Marcus Smart, and Deandre Ayton, the Lakers have been relying on guys who struggle to shoot from the perimeter.

“Please knock them down in-game,” one fan wrote in response to the video. “I just want a reliable shooter who can make open shots.”

That’s why Kennard’s arrival is so important. While he’s not the kind of player who swings title odds, he fills an area of need for the Lakers and will make for an excellent fit in the second unit. This season, with averages of 7.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 53.8% shooting and 49.7% shooting from three, he’s been a reliable role-player and a model veteran who sets the example.

Those qualities should have him featured heavily in JJ Redick’s rotation, but his role will really depend on his impact. With so many options at play and constant pressure to win, the Lakers will not wait on Kennard if he fails to adjust. So far, at least, he looks more than comfortable in his new surroundings. If the confidence translates into results on the court, Los Angeles could end up being a long-term stop for the former Duke prospect.

If not, then he can at least help them make a run now. His shooting and two-way game make him a clear upgrade over Gabe Vincent, but he’ll have to show consistency to earn a bigger role.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Feb 3, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) gestures after scoring in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images JJ Redick Gives Key Updates On Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves Ahead Of Warriors Game
Next Article Feb 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets Head Coach Ime Udoka talks to Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard Reed Sheppard (15) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images Rockets Finally Defeat Thunder After Their Third Try; Sengun Drops Triple-Double As Shai Sits Out
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like