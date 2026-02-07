Luke Kennard Flexes His Shooting Touch Before First Lakers Game: Fans Are Impressed

The addition of Luke Kennard this season won’t change the Lakers‘ standing in any significant way. Still, he has the potential to help them if he can play up to his usual standards. Fortunately, ahead of Saturday’s game, Kennard gave the fans a glimpse at what he can do with a shooting display that prompted heavy praise from the Lakers community.

Making some wide-open, warm-up jump shots is hardly cause for Lakers fans to expect a championship, but it’s a positive sign of the kind of impact he can make. In the span of 34 seconds, he went 6-7 on threes. More importantly, his form looked comfortable, natural, and fluid as he prepared for his first game in the Purple and Gold.

“Finally, a lazer shooter and consistent one too,” wrote one fan on X. “Hopefully he works out unlike fraud Beasley.”

While it might not seem like much to the critics, it was a beautiful sight for Lakers fans, who have been stuck watching one of the worst shooting teams in the league. Outside of the stars, the Lakers didn’t really have any reliable shot-makers from three. In fact, with guys like Jarred Vanderbilt, Marcus Smart, and Deandre Ayton, the Lakers have been relying on guys who struggle to shoot from the perimeter.

“Please knock them down in-game,” one fan wrote in response to the video. “I just want a reliable shooter who can make open shots.”

That’s why Kennard’s arrival is so important. While he’s not the kind of player who swings title odds, he fills an area of need for the Lakers and will make for an excellent fit in the second unit. This season, with averages of 7.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 53.8% shooting and 49.7% shooting from three, he’s been a reliable role-player and a model veteran who sets the example.

Those qualities should have him featured heavily in JJ Redick’s rotation, but his role will really depend on his impact. With so many options at play and constant pressure to win, the Lakers will not wait on Kennard if he fails to adjust. So far, at least, he looks more than comfortable in his new surroundings. If the confidence translates into results on the court, Los Angeles could end up being a long-term stop for the former Duke prospect.

If not, then he can at least help them make a run now. His shooting and two-way game make him a clear upgrade over Gabe Vincent, but he’ll have to show consistency to earn a bigger role.