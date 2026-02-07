Rockets Finally Defeat Thunder After Their Third Try; Sengun Drops Triple-Double As Shai Sits Out

There were some big names missing from the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder matchup on Saturday but the former ultimately comes through in a huge 112-106 win.

Eddie Bitar
5 Min Read
Feb 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets Head Coach Ime Udoka talks to Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard Reed Sheppard (15) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
After coming up empty in their first two meetings, the Houston Rockets finally cracked the Oklahoma City Thunder on the third attempt, pulling out a 112-106 win in a game that felt tighter than the box score suggests. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sidelined, Houston took advantage early, leaned on its stars late, and survived a handful of Thunder pushes to secure one of their more complete wins of the season.

Contents

Alperen Sengun was the engine all night, stuffing the stat sheet and controlling the tempo, while Houston’s supporting cast made just enough timely plays to keep Oklahoma City at arm’s length. It wasn’t always pretty, but it was effective – and sometimes that’s all that matters.

 

1. Alperen Sengun Controlled The Game From Start To Finish

This one belonged to Alperen Sengun. The big man finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists, posting a triple-double that felt even more impactful than the raw numbers show. He was patient in the post, decisive as a passer, and consistently punished the Thunder whenever they overcommitted defensively. Oklahoma City threw different looks at him, but none slowed him down for long.

What stood out most was Sengun’s feel for the moment. When Houston needed a bucket, he scored. When shooters needed rhythm, he found them. His +13 plus-minus tells part of the story, but the real impact came in the fourth quarter, where he orchestrated multiple half-court possessions that bled the clock and kept OKC from building momentum.

 

2. Kevin Durant’s Shot-Making Gave Houston A Safety

Kevin Durant didn’t dominate the ball, but he delivered exactly what Houston needed from him. In 40 minutes, Durant poured in 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting, knocking down two threes and getting to the line nine times. When the Thunder threatened runs, Durant calmly answered – no rush, no wasted motion.

Durant also chipped in defensively, grabbing four rebounds and recording both a steal and a block. His presence alone warped Oklahoma City’s coverage, creating space for Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. to operate. Even on a relatively quiet scoring night by his standards, Durant’s efficiency and composure mattered.

 

3. Jabari Smith Jr. And Tari Eason Did The Dirty Work

Smith Jr. had a huge night as he dropped 22 and grabbed 10 boards, going 3-3 from 3 and 9-11 from the charity stripe. His performances helped the team stay active and competitive in a rebounding battle.

Eason had also brought in his usual energy, scoring 26 points and having 5 3’s in addition to 3 steals. Eason’s energy helped the team swing from a deficit to a positive in the 3rd and helped the team get shot rolling once Oklahoma City had a brief lead.

 

4. Thunder Missed Shai, But Young Guards Showed Fight

With Shai out, Cason Wallace stood out with 23 points and 10-16 from the field while being very active defensively with 4 steals. He was aggressive and made big plays to finish out the game.

Isaiah Joe brought in 21 points off the bench, including 8 perfect free throws, and kept OKC in striking distance in the fourth quarter. Despite Joe’s performance, OKC’s need for a reliable closer in the clutch was apparent. OKC could generate offensive looks, but when the Rockets showed increased intensity, OKC’s shot selection worsened.

 

5. Turnovers And Free Throws Made The Difference

The margins were thin, but Houston executed better in the areas that usually decide close games. The Rockets committed fewer turnovers (15 to 17) and did far more damage when forcing mistakes, outscoring the Thunder 27-15 in points off turnovers.

Free throws were another separator. Houston knocked down 21 of 28, while Oklahoma City left points on the table at 18 of 28. In a six-point game, those misses loom large. Add in Houston’s five blocks and timely defensive plays down the stretch, and the formula for this win becomes pretty clear.

TAGGED:
Eddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
