Lakers Lose Starting Center Before Tip-Off: What Happened To Deandre Ayton?

The Lakers will be without Deandre Ayton against the Warriors after downgrading the center due to knee soreness.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Jan 6, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Lakers were already down one star on Saturday night, and they lost another key piece minutes before tip-off. Ahead of the battle against the Warriors tonight, big man Deandre Ayton was ruled out at the last minute, with the Lakers citing right knee soreness as the reason.

It’s a surprising development for Ayton, who wasn’t previously listed on the injury report. It’s just the fifth game this season that he’ll miss, but it’s a bad look given he didn’t suffer any major setback against the 76ers on Thursday. He dropped 10 points, six rebounds, zero assists, zero steals, and two blocks on 80.0% shooting in just under 20 minutes. For the season, he’s averaging 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game on 67.6% shotoing.

 Jaxson Hayes got the start tonight, but it’s not anything he wasn’t prepared for. For weeks, he’s been slowly rising in the rotation as Ayton has fallen out of favor with JJ Redick. Frequent mistakes, lapses on defense, and a lack of consistent effort have drastically reduced both Ayton’s role and his playing time. That’s why Hayes will be right at home today, filling in for Ayton just as he has for most of the season.

As for when we can expect Ayton to return, that much is still unclear. The Lakers are known to be practicing a cautious approach this season, but Ayton’s current situation looks more like an excuse not to play than an actual physical setback. That’s obviously good news for the Lakers’ health status, but it’s yet another sign that the 27-year-old big man is not a great fit for this team.

Arguably, the most glaring signs are his demands for a bigger role. Ayton seemingly wants more touches, and he acts out when he feels like he’s not being included in the offense. It’s a natural desire for any big man, but the Lakers cannot afford such drama right now.

In what could be their final season with LeBron James, the Lakers are desperate to make a run, and they need Ayton locked in and focused to have any chance at success. If tonight’s absence is any indication, he’s not nearly as reliable as the franchise needs him to be. For now, with the trade deadline over, the Lakers can do nothing but tolerate Ayton’s antics as they prepare for the mid-season grind.

But if he fails to prove himself as reliable to this team, the Lakers will have no choice but to move on. At this stage, they are here to win it all, and they cannot abide a big man whom they cannot rely on to show up, play hard, and deliver consistent production every game.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Feb 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets Head Coach Ime Udoka talks to Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard Reed Sheppard (15) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images Rockets Finally Defeat Thunder After Their Third Try; Sengun Drops Triple-Double As Shai Sits Out
Next Article Feb 7, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) dribbles against Dallas Mavericks forward Caleb Martin (16) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images Spurs Player Ratings: Castle Posts Monster Triple-Double And Wemby Outduels Flagg In 138-125 Win Against Mavericks
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like