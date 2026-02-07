Luke Kennard Opens Up On Fit Alongside Luka Doncic Ahead Of Lakers Debut

It was a relatively quiet trade deadline for the Los Angeles Lakers, but they did make one addition that could have a massive impact. Ahead of his first game with the Purple and Gold, Luke Kennard spoke up about what he expects to be a very successful tenure with some of the league’s most elite playmakers.

“I’m working on it,” said Kennard, via ESPN. “I know they have some great passers here, and great playmakers, high-IQ players, and I’m excited to get some of the most wide-open looks I’ve ever had.”

Kennard, 29, was drafted 12th overall in 2017. He’s played different roles on various teams over the years, but he has yet to find a long-term NBA home. This season, in 46 games for the Hawks, he was a steady hand off the bench with averages of 7.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 53.8% shooting and 49.7% shooting from three.

Luke won’t play a major role in the Lakers’ rotation, but he brings consistent effort and production off the bench. His versatility and two-way skillset will allow him to be used in a variety of lineups, adding some flexibility to the roster. Of course, for Kennard, this move presents an opportunity to rejuvenate his career.

“I was just so excited,” Kennard added. “Obviously, to come back out here, be in L.A., play for the LakeShow, I mean, obviously it’s such a big stage and great opportunity to play with some of the best to ever do it. I’m just excited.”

If he can provide that consistent spark for the Lakers, it could help him earn a new contract in 2026, when his current deal is set to expire. It’ll be tough to assimilate mid-season, but Kennard’s experience and skill set as a two-way swingman will help him make an impact right away.

Tonight will be an opportunity to make a strong first impression. Without Luka Doncic, the Lakers will need Kennard to step up and fill in for the lack of scoring and ball-handling. How he plays in this game will not only help decide a win or loss, but it could also set the tone for the rest of the season.

For now, Kennard is excited and optimistic about his potential in Los Angeles, but he still has a lot to prove. At 31-19 this season (fifth in the West), the Lakers are in a tight race to stay in the top six, and they cannot wait for Kennard (or anyone else) to adjust. He will face pressure to perform right away, and things could go badly if he doesn’t live up to their expectations.

Fortunately, both he and the Lakers have faith that things will work out. He can give the team exactly what they need and, if he doesn’t, the Lakers can let him walk in the summer, when he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent. The Lakers win either way, and that’s why this trade was such an easy deal for them to make.