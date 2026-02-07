Dirk Nowitzki Admits Disappointment Over Anthony Davis Trade, Says Mavericks Did Not Get Good Return

Dirk Nowitzki said he was disappointed with the Mavericks’ return for Anthony Davis and praised the AD-Cooper Flagg fit.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 23, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) brings the ball up court against the Denver Nuggets during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki regrets the way things have played out in Dallas over the past two seasons. To go from Luka Doncic to Anthony Davis and then Cooper Flagg in just one year is a wild transition, but the return is the biggest problem, given that they failed to acquire equal value.

“Looking at this deal at first glance, there’s not a lot that came back with picks or player-wise. So this is all really about financial flexibility for the future, and they got rid of some contracts that were not favorable,” said Dirk. “I’m a little disappointed, and I think when AD actually played with Cooper Flagg, they played off each other really well. That was a solid combo, but we’ll never know. I think what this ultimately is now is build around Cooper, build young, and see what the draft brings this summer. Now, they’re all-in on Cooper Flagg and his future.”

Luka Doncic was on track to become the greatest Maverick ever before he was suddenly traded. During his final 22 games in Dallas, he averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 2.0 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 46.4% shooting and 35.4% shooting from three. He was on a long-term contract with the Mavericks and had dreams of staying there for the rest of his career.

It was out of nowhere that former GM Nico Harrison decided to trade Luka Doncic in the prime of his career. What’s worse is that instead of orchestrating a large-scale bidding war, Nico negotiated in secret, behind closed doors, with a Lakers team that worked overtime to keep it from the media.

Eventually, the two sides settled on a deal, and Luka remains a Laker today. Meanwhile, Davis couldn’t last more than 29 games in Dallas. Between constant injuries and setbacks, the Mavericks finally had enough and sent him to the Wizards this February. In the end, what started as Luka Doncic turned into Max Christie, Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III, and a handful of future draft picks (one protected).

While that would be a haul for most players, Luka Doncic is worth much more in today’s NBA economy. In a world where Rudy Gobert gets traded for four future first-round picks, the Mavericks should have made out with enough assets to get a serious head start on their rebuild. Instead, all they have is Cooper Flagg, a clean slate, and draft picks they can use to develop elite young talent.

For a guy like Dirk, who never wanted the Mavs to trade Luka, it hurts to see how bad things have gotten. Not only are the Mavericks 12th in the West (19-32), but they still have the same problem they did with Luka: a developing young star with not nearly enough support.

