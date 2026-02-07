JJ Redick Gives Key Updates On Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves Ahead Of Warriors Game

JJ Redick said Luka Doncic is dealing with a mild hamstring strain and is day-to-day, while Austin Reaves will remain on a minutes restriction.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Feb 3, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) gestures after scoring in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have been dealing with injuries all season long, and that theme holds true for Saturday night’s showdown against the Golden State Warriors. As it stands, the Lakers will be shorthanded for this matchup in more ways than one as they stay committed to a cautious approach.

Starting with Luka Doncic, Redick confirmed in a pre-game chat with the media that he would not be present in today’s game. He’s still having complications from a “mild” hamstring injury and has been labelled as day-to-day going forward. The next time he’ll take the court is likely on Monday, against the Oklahoma City Thunder, giving Doncic a total of three full days of rest.

After one and a half seasons, Doncic is fully comfortable in the Lakers’ offense, and it’s led to some of the best basketball of his career. In 42 games this season, he’s averaging 32.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 47.3% shooting and 34.5% shooting from three. Besides leading the league in scoring, he ranks near the top in MVP ballots for leading the Lakers to the fifth seed in the West (31-19).

As for Reaves, he just recently came back after an extended absence. Now that he’s fully healthy, fans are calling for him to fall back into his usual role, but Redick has other plans. Despite dropping 35 points in Thursday’s win, the NBA sharpshooter remains on a minute restriction. You can expect roughly 25 minutes of playing time for this contest and likely for the next few games to come.

After missing weeks with a Grade 2 calf strain, the Lakers are doing their part to ensure that they ease Reaves back into action. By not rushing him back to his normal workload, the Lakers can increase their odds that he’s healthy and feeling good for the rest of the season. In 25 games this season, he’s averaging 26.5 points, 5,2 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 51.1% shooting and 37.2% shooting from three.

With Luka out and Reaves’ participation limited, the Lakers will have to look for other ways to keep the offense flowing. LeBron James is going to be important as a playmaker and opportunity scorer, but he’ll need help if the Lakers want to defend their home court tonight. To win, guys like Rui Hachimura, Jake LaRavia, and Deandre Ayton will have to step up and fill in for the absence of Doncic.

The good news for Los Angeles is that this situation is only temporary. Doncic and Reaves will be available and able to play without restrictions very soon, and it will unlock everything for this team. Until then, it’s the “next man up” mentality, just like it’s been all season long.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Dec 23, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) brings the ball up court against the Denver Nuggets during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images Dirk Nowitzki Admits Disappointment Over Anthony Davis Trade, Says Mavericks Did Not Get Good Return
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like