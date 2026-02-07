Lakers vs. Warriors Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Lakers host the Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, February 7, at 8:30 PM ET.

The Lakers come in at 31-19 (5th in the West) and 13-8 at home. The Warriors are 28-24 (8th in the West) and 11-15 on the road.

Both teams enter off a win. The Warriors just beat the Suns 101-97, while the Lakers rallied past the 76ers 119-115.

This is the second meeting of the season. The Warriors took Game 1, 119-109, so they lead the series 1-0.

For the Lakers, it starts with LeBron James (21.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists) holding the offense together, especially with Luka Doncic (32.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists) out.

For the Warriors, Stephen Curry (27.2 points) is out, so more of the creation falls on Draymond Green (8.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists) as the connector and organizer.

This one matters because it’s the first Warriors game after the Kristaps Porzingis deadline swing, and he’s not available, so it’s still a “patch it together” night for their offense.

Injury Report

Lakers

Luka Doncic: Out (left hamstring strain)

Adou Thiero: Out (right MCL sprain)

Luke Kennard: Questionable (trade pending)

Warriors

Jimmy Butler III: Out (right ACL tear)

Stephen Curry: Out (right patellofemoral pain syndrome)

Kristaps Porzingis: Out (left Achilles tendon; injury management)

Seth Curry: Out (left sciatic nerve irritation)

L.J. Cryer: Out (left hamstring; injury management)

Brandin Podziemski: Probable (illness)

Why The Lakers Have The Advantage

The Lakers can win this on simple efficiency. They have the No. 1 field goal percentage in the league (49.9%) and a top-10 offense by offensive rating (7th). That matters more than usual in a game where the Warriors are missing their primary shot creator.

The other piece is shot profile. With Doncic out, the Lakers are going to lean even harder into paint pressure through James, plus shot creation through Austin Reaves, and Deandre Ayton’s finishing has been elite (67.6% from the field). If the Warriors don’t generate extra possessions with turnovers, they’re going to have to score over a set defense without Curry, Butler, or Porzingis.

Why The Warriors Have The Advantage

The Warriors still have the better defensive identity. They’re 7th in defensive rating, and they’re top-five at forcing opponent turnovers per game (4th). That’s the clean path: speed the game up, create chaos, and stop the Lakers from getting into a steady half-court rhythm through James post-ups and pick-and-roll manipulation.

They also play fast and share it. The Warriors are 3rd in pace and 6th in assists per game. Even without Curry, that style can stress a Lakers defense that ranks 23rd in defensive rating and isn’t built to scramble for 48 minutes without giving up something at the rim.

X-Factors

Luke Kennard is the obvious swing piece for the Lakers if he’s cleared. He’s averaging 7.9 points and shooting 49.7% from three this season, and that’s basically the exact skill the Lakers needed (they’ve been hovering around the low-to-mid 30s as a team from three). If Kennard hits early, the Warriors can’t load up on James the same way.

Rui Hachimura (11.9 points, 3.6 rebounds) is the other one. He’s efficient (50.5% from the field), and he’s the type of wing scorer who can punish smaller lineups when the Warriors try to switch and front everything. If he turns those “extra” touches into 14 to 18 points, the Lakers’ offense looks normal even without Doncic.

Jake LaRavia (9.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists) matters because the Lakers need a third handler who won’t cough the ball up when the Warriors ramp up pressure. If he can keep the ball moving and hit open looks, it helps the Lakers survive the non-LeBron minutes.

For the Warriors, Brandin Podziemski (11.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists) is the swing because the shot creation has to come from somewhere. If the illness limits him, the Warriors’ half-court possessions can get ugly fast. If he’s active and downhill, the Warriors can manufacture enough offense to keep their defense “worth it.”

De’Anthony Melton (11.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists) is next. He’s the guy who can take the James assignment in stretches, fight over screens, and still create a few buckets without the system doing all the work. If he wins his matchup minutes, the Warriors can keep this tight deep into the fourth.

Gary Payton II (5.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists) is the “event creator.” He can flip two possessions with a steal and a corner three, and that’s how underdog versions of the Warriors steal games: a couple of defensive sequences that turn into instant points.

Prediction

I’m taking the Lakers. The Warriors’ defense is real, but missing Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler III, and Kristaps Porzingis is too much top-end offense to replace against a Lakers team that shoots the ball better than almost anyone (No. 1 in FG%) and has LeBron to stabilize the ugly stretches.

Prediction: Lakers 113, Warriors 107