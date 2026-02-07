Gregg Popovich Bought A Stranger A New Car After Finding Him Stranded With His Daughter

Gregg Popovich has spent nearly three decades building a reputation as one of the greatest coaches in NBA history, but stories like this one explain why his legacy goes far beyond championships and wins. According to longtime friend and fellow veteran Jeff Wells, Popovich once bought a complete stranger a new car after finding him stranded on the side of the highway with his young daughter.

“There was a young man who broke down on I-10 on the side of the road, and he had a little baby girl with him. And all of a sudden, a Mercedes pulls up behind him and pulls over. And somebody gets out of the Mercedes, and it’s Coach Pop. And Coach Pop asks him if he’s okay.”

“He explains that his car broke down, and Coach Pop says, get in. And so the young man and the daughter got in the car with Coach Pop. Coach Pop drove roughly from where the Spurs’ previous practice complex was to the Red McCombs dealership. He got out and walked into the dealership.”

“My good friend was there, standing there, when he walked in. He walked up to the nearest sales manager and he said, buy this young man a new car and send me the bill. So that’s probably not a story you’re going to hear. He may be mad at me for telling that, but it was told to me, so technically he can’t be mad at me, right? He can’t get me in trouble.”

That detail matters because it fits a pattern. Popovich has long been known for his quiet generosity and deep concern for people beyond basketball. Former Spurs guard Dejounte Murray previously revealed that during his rookie season, after his mother was shot in the leg, Popovich personally called her without Murray’s knowledge.

He offered to move her to San Antonio using his own money, not team resources, because he believed Murray needed peace of mind to grow as a person first, not just as a player.

These stories rarely surface while Popovich is active. Those close to him often joke that he would be furious if he knew they were being shared publicly. But they continue to come out because the people impacted feel compelled to explain who he really is away from the sideline.

Popovich’s public image has always been sharp and demanding. He challenges players, confronts media narratives, and holds everyone in the organization to a high standard. Privately, however, he operates with a different kind of intensity, one rooted in empathy and responsibility. His leadership style has always been about seeing people fully, not just as assets or performers.

These stories help explain why Popovich’s influence has remained so strong even after he recently stepped down as head coach following a mild stroke, with assistant Mitch Johnson taking over. Popovich has transitioned into a front office role, but his presence still defines the Spurs’ organizational culture. Players consistently describe him less as a coach and more as a mentor who prioritized their lives beyond the court.

Popovich’s legacy also extends through what many around the league consider the greatest coaching tree in NBA history. Former assistants such as Steve Kerr, Mike Budenholzer, Monty Williams, Brett Brown, and Ime Udoka have all gone on to lead teams of their own, carrying pieces of the Spurs’ philosophy with them.

Even former players who transitioned into coaching roles have cited Popovich’s emphasis on accountability, empathy, and preparation as foundational to their careers.

What ties all of this together is consistency. The same man who demanded precision and selflessness on the court practiced those values away from it, often in ways no one was meant to see. Buying a stranger a new car, offering to relocate a player’s family, and building a coaching tree rooted in trust and respect are not isolated acts. They are reflections of the leadership style that made Popovich one of the most respected figures in professional sports.