Austin Reaves Returns For Lakers After Extended Absence

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting a massive boost today, and it could be the factor that puts their season back on track. The latest update, provided by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, was revealed less than an hour before tip-off against the Nets on Tuesday.

After missing the past six weeks with a calf strain, JJ Redick announced that Reaves will make his return tonight on the road at the Barclays Center. He was a last-minute scratch against the Knicks, but now he’s ready to come off the bench for just the second time this season as the Lakers set a strict minutes restriction.

Reaves, 27, hasn’t played since Christmas, when he dropped 12 points, one rebound, one assist, zero steals, and one block on 62.5% shooting and 40.0% shooting from three. He left the game after 15 minutes and did not return, leaving the Lakers without their second-leading scorer for weeks.

The Lakers struggled in his absence, falling from the top four in the West down to sixth at 29-19. Without Reaves’ consistent scoring and floor spacing, the offense went stagnant as guys like Marcus Smart, Rui Hachimura, and Deandre Ayton failed to make up the difference. But now, with Reaves finally back in the fold, the Lakers can get to work reclaiming their place near the top of the West.

In 23 games this season, Reaves is averaging a career-high 26.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 50.7% shooting and 36.5% shooting from three. At 27-years-old, he’s viewed as both an essential win-now piece and a defining leader of the future. Alongside Luka Doncic, Reaves can ensure the Lakers maintain a steady offensive flow that creates opportunities for everyone to thrive.

Tonight, we’ll see his impact in action against a hapless Nets team. As Reaves works his way to mid-season form, we can expect to see some growing pains in the offense. But with light defensive resistance and a wider margin for error, even a rusty Reaves performance should be enough to secure the victory in hostile territory.

Regardless of the results tonight, every Lakers fan is breathing a sigh of relief today. Reaves’ return signals a return to health for the first time in weeks, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. With the team rounding out a rough road trip, they have an opportunity to return to Los Angeles with positive momentum, and that can go a long way toward building up a steady rhythm during the mid-season grind.