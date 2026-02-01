Lakers Injury Update: Austin Reaves’ Status Downgraded; Was Inches Away From Return Against Knicks

The Lakers have sidelined Austin Reaves for the Knicks game in an unfortunate update on the 27-year-old guard.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Mar 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) moves the ball against the New York Knicks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Mar 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) moves the ball against the New York Knicks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Lakers are set to play the Knicks tonight at Madison Square Garden. According to JJ Redick’s latest pregame injury report, Austin Reaves has once again been declared unavailable for tonight’s game for the Lakers.

Redick had initially upgraded Reaves’ status from questionable to a game-time decision, saying the Lakers’ guard could have played tonight. He was seen getting his shots up during warm-ups before the game tonight, a positive sign for Lakers fans.

 

But unfortunately, Redick and the coaching staff have decided to keep Reaves on the sidelines for another game. Reaves has missed the last 18 games with a left calf strain and has been eagerly awaiting his return to the court.

The Lakers are currently only in the seventh game of an eight-game road trip. They are set to face the Nets in their next game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where Reaves could potentially make his return to action after being inches away from making a return tonight.

Before his injury, Reaves was averaging 26.6 points, 6.3 assists, and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 50.7% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc in 23 games.

The Lakers will continue to start Marcus Smart in his place as Reaves will rejoin Bronny James (Lower left leg soreness) and Adou Thiero (right MCL sprain) on the injury list.

Lakers Get Their Second All-Star In LeBron James

The 41-year-old LeBron James has been selected for his 22nd All-Star game as a reserve for the Western Conference. He joins Luka Doncic as one of the two representatives from the Lakers for the All-Star game.

This was the first time James was not selected as a starter, ending a 22-year streak of being selected. Last year, due to an injury, James could not play in the All-Star game, despite his selection.

This year, for the first time in his career, James has not been selected to start the All-Star game but will come off the bench. He is currently averaging 21.9 points, 6.6 assists, and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 50.2% from the field and 32.8% from beyond the three-point line.

Before his extended injury, Reaves was also making a solid case to become an All-Star, carrying the Lakers at a time when even Doncic and James were injured at the start of the season.

One could argue that if he hadn’t gotten injured, the Lakers could have three All-Star players, considering his averages were better than what James did for his selection.

There are currently three teams in the West: the Thunder, the Nuggets, and the Lakers, with two All-Stars on their roster and two in the East: the Pistons and the Knicks.

If Reaves had been selected, the Lakers would be the only team in the league with three All-Stars. But unfortunately, Reaves has missed out this time.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Dec 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) controls the ball against the against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images Phoenix Suns Potential Trade Scenarios: 6 Players Who Could Help Devin Booker Reach The Playoffs
Next Article Mar 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers speaks to Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images Doc Rivers Sounds Off Amid Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors; Highlights Bucks’ Difficult Situation
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like